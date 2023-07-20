Vision Dysart, a sub-committee of the Dysart Development Corporation, is pleased to announce the completion of the Main Street Pocket Park. The project was first conceived in the spring of 2021 when a large tree was removed leaving an undeveloped space on Main Street. Through grants, donations and fundraising efforts, Vision Dysart was able to transform the area into a covered space with colorful seating, planters with foliage, a gallery of historic photographs of early Dysart, free Wi-Fi and dusk to dawn lighting for night owls. Nestled between the Norma Anders Public Library and the Eikamp Insurance building, the park serves as an oasis for weary shoppers, a dining and meeting area or a stage for performances.
The project was funded through grants from the Black Hawk Counting Gaming Association, The Tama County Community Foundation and The Dysart Community Foundation, numerous donations from local businesses, community members and organizations and the tireless fundraising efforts of Vision Dysart. A dedication ceremony is planned for later this summer.
Robert Miller Construction of Fairbank and EC Concrete of Dysart provided construction of the structure.