The Main streets of America are, and in many places continue to be the center of a community. Years ago, when our country was beginning, the towns and communities were often miles apart. Saturdays were important and special. It was the day to get the chores done early and head to town. The women shopped and gossiped, and the men discussed crops, their livestock problems, and the latest world news in the agricultural world. Their children enjoyed a free day – no chores and no school.
I didn’t find many postcards of a “Main” street that retained its title of “Main” from years ago. It was interesting and a real and a real challenge at times, trying to locate old views and modern scenes of the same street. So, may “Main Streets” no longer have the same significance or importance as they did during the first years the town was settled. Many of the original shops or stores have been sold, gone out of business, some having to compete with the more modern shopping centers. Some “Main” streets were renamed in honor of an early settler or pioneer of the area. Some streets were sometimes given titles to perhaps better to describe the land scape, such as honoring a special tree. I found out that some “Main” streets just weren’t wide enough, as the city grew, to handle the increase in traffic and/or business increases.
Changes can occur, quickly, or maybe it takes many years and the next generation for the “Main” to see a rebirth. When it comes to postcards it is a real adventure to try and match a street from the 1930s or earlier to the same street in the 1960s or even today.
I decided to search through some older main street post cards, to see what I could find. I wasn’t real successful, it was a challenge, but fun, and interesting, and I also received some help from nice folks who work in the libraries and historical museums. I’m enclosing a few that I was able to “kind-of match-up” One card I compared was of Greensburg, Kansas. Greenburg is located along highways 54 West of Wichita, and on highway 183 which is North of the Oklahoma Panhandle. The postcard is a real photo that was taken by Dr. S.D. Sparks. I have no information on Dr. Sparks, so don’t know if he was a medical doctor, a veterinarian, or dentist; however the photo has held up very well. The card is in good condition, was written on and mailed to a lady in McPherson, Kansas. The bad thing is the year on the postmark isn’t clear enough to read. Postcard number 2-is a chrome card. It has no postmark, but I’m guessing it was taken during the 1950’s, simply because of the models and styles of the cars parked along Main Street in diagonal fashion. They pull in just like years ago when the farm wagons or buggies, had to hitch horses to the hitching rail, only, they must take time to fasten their cars.
The town of Greensburg, Kansas, is also well known for its “Hand Dug Well”. I have four different postcards referring to this famous spot. It is an interesting story, and well worth taking the time to visit. My husband and I stopped there quite a few years ago-perhaps that is most likely when I purchased this card.
I have another older card from Kansas that I decided to use as a comparison. Postcard #4 is Main Street, in Whitewater, Kansas. It was difficult to read the name of the town in the lower right hand corner, but a good magnifying glass helped, and it is simply: “Main Street” Whitewater, Kansas. The card was published by W.C. Pine Co., 4710 Fuller, Indep., MO. The card is also in good condition. I’ve never been to this town, but on the map of Kansas, Whitewater, is located North and a little west of Wichita. I managed to connect with a gentleman in the city, who had knowledge of the town’s history and was kind enough to provide a recent photo of Main Street (card #5). Many things have changed but it is still “Main”. In the photo you can still see the water tower on the right and on the left side of the street an implement/farm store is still operating. The autos still park along the street in diagonal fashion.
Getting closer to home, Oklahoma, I decided to hunt for cards of my own town of Owasso. I did not have any older postcards of Owasso, so, the best place to look is our local town museum. I found several copies of postcards and some small photos’ that I was able to redesign into cards, with permission from the staff. Postcard #6-a card from 909. This card had no postmark or address but was certainly the beginnings of a town. Owasso means “the end of the Trail “and the town started as the end of a rail line. Card Number 6-does have a windmill in the middle of the street; (hard to see) however, that street did not remain Main Street. Postcard #7-is the present day “Main” street and has been for a long time. Most of the street is now four lanes, and at both the North & South ends, there are several small businesses and/or offices. Main also has two church buildings, a museum, a newly constructed building that houses the Police Station and other city offices, and many single family homes that were constructed during the 50’s are still occupied. There isn’t any parking allowed along the street, but there are sidewalks on both sides.
It isn’t especially easy location postcards of the same locations from different times. If there isn’t any postmark or items that relate to perhaps a specific age, it becomes a challenge. Today the ability to make perfect duplicates, makes it even harder to tell if a postcard is an original or a photocopy. It was fun comparing the old and the new but took a lot longer that I thought it might.