CENTER POINT- Residents and visitors of Center Point often refer to their town as a “Little Mayberry.” With its award-winning school district and convenient location, it makes for a desirable place for residents to live. With a quick drive through its thoroughfare, you get a different feeling with abandoned businesses, empty storefronts and sidewalks in need of major restoration.
Center Point’s City Administrator, Joseph Taylor is relieved that the once thriving economic hub of the city, has and will continue to undergo a much-needed and overdue makeover.
“Our civil organizations have been an absolute wonderful partner for the city….when we did weed whacking and cleaning they really helped to mobilize volunteers.” Taylor speaks of the Hometown Pride event where The American Legion and Lions Club lent their hard work and skills to re-stain the Pavilion on Main Street, as well as prime the business district for its first major step in investment; replacing the sidewalks and adding in ornamental lighting.
“It’ll be a constant process throughout the summer.” Taylor says in regards to the timeline. “We have the funds allocated and the plans for the sidewalk and light fixtures…we just need to hammer out what makes more sense as far as phases go.”
According to Brookings.edu- a nonprofit, public policy and research organization, “Our findings indicate that rural downtown revitalization—when anchored by strong place governance structures, deep knowledge of community priorities, and robust ‘public and private partnerships—are critical homegrown solutions for building rural resilience.”
Taylor talks about the impact the market will make to see it’s Main Street become a lively, fertile place for small businesses to grow, “We will be in a place where the small-business guy with capital will come in and the market will do what the market does…our job at the city is to move out of the way.” Taylor notes that the city does everything it can to make it a seamless, efficient process for developers and businesses to plant in Center Point. Often removing the red-tape and ensuring the process doesn’t have unnecessary delays.
Main Street in Center Point has not fallen peril to any unusual set of circumstances other than the cyclical and generational ones that happen in many other towns and cities. Taylor is confident that this Main Street Makeover will be a turn of economic growth for the city and it’s residents, and that its “Little Mayberry” reputation will ring true with one view of the downtown district.