INDEPENDENCE – The Malek Theatre Foundation celebrated the 75{sup}th{/sup} birthday of the storied movie theatre all Saturday afternoon, October 23.
There were two silent auctions, a classic car show, and music from the Bluetone Jazz Emsemble.
According to event committee chair Barbra Paull, eleven classic car owners from Independence, Quasky, and Jesup donated their time to help the celebration. The lineup included a 1941 Packard, 1929 Model A, 1951 Ford, 1967 Chevelle, 1959 El Camino, 1968 Oldsmobile, 1964 Chevy Impala, 1970 Grand Prix, 1954 Ford, 1940 Ford, and 1947 Ford.
“The red donation box received $475 from donors at this event,” said Paull.
Allerton Brewing Company served as host for the first silent auction, where 20 gift baskets were featured. The baskets included tickets for live performances, a hotel room plus dinner, winery tour and tasting for eight people, floral arrangements, and gift certificates.
The auction netted $2,250.
The second auction was hosted by The Crowbar, where 30 entirely new selections of gift baskets were featured. Items for sale included framed movie posters, a glass pumpkin punch bowl set, a picnic basket, many reframed vintage Malek Theatre and family photos, and a newly created LED neon Malek marquee replica created by Casey Stoner of Signs and More. The second auction generated $3,041.
While at The Crowbar, participants enjoyed birthday cake donated by Delicious Design Cakes by Kathy. The honor of slicing the cake went to Melody Malek Rowe, who was married to Bobby Malek until his untimely death from cancer in 2001.
BlueTone Jazz Collective, consisting of Eastern Iowa professional musicians and vocalists performed a mixture of Blues, Dixieland, and great American songbook selections.
“A special thank you to the band for bringing joy, smiles, and fun to our event,” said Paull. “Thanks also to the classic car owners for the chance to see cars that are not usually seen. Big thanks to Lucas Grey and the staff at Allerton Brewry and to Dawn Schafer and her staff at The Crowbar for the venues.”
The planning committee worked for several months to make the event a success. The committee was chaired by Carrie Brown assisted by her husband Tim Brown, Nikki West, Karen Connell, Juliet and Kevin Toulouse, Valarie Orcutt, with Barbara Paull as the Coordinator. The event was made possible by monetary donations in the amount of $1,720 from members of the community prior to the event.
“Thanks to all who donated items to the auctions,” said Paull. “Thank you to all who attended the events and kept the bidding lively. You helped a great deal in the success of the event. We hope you enjoyed yourself and you had some fun. Happy Birthday Malek Theatre!”
The entire fundraiser raised $7,785 towards the goal to complete the last phase of the roof repair project for the Malek Theatre.