The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced an investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the county jail.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, correctional officers performing routine cell checks discovered Jaden Antoine Johnson, of Independence, unresponsive in his cell. Officers called for assistance and initiated CPR was initiated. Buchanan County Sheriff’s EMS Rescue Deputies and AMR Ambulance personnel arrived on scene and applied additional life-saving measures, but Johnson was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Per standard procedure, Johnson’s body has been transferred to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. At this time, the preliminary cause of death appears to be asphyxiation via suicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Court records show that Johnson, 19, of was charged in Buchanan County Court with second-degree theft (Class D felony) And operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor).
Determined to be unable to afford an attorney, one was appointed an attorney at state expense. His bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
According to the criminal complaint, he and two other two individuals on April 5 allegedly took a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu from an Independence business site and the car was later involved in the high-speed chase that ended in Hardin County with a rollover accident. Johnson was identified as the driver.
He had already pleaded guilty to the same charges in Fayette County in a separate car theft on April 2 from West Union and was sentenced to up to five years in prison.