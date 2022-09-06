MAQUOKETA – Veterans, First Responders, and Law Enforcement personnel were honored at the August 26 football game with Independence. In addition to local people the community of Maquoketa invited people from Independence to join the event.
Before the Varsity game, local Veterans (including WWII and the Korean Conflict) from a local assisted living home were introduced followed by skydivers from a Quad City skydiving club arriving with smoke, flags representing the branches of the military, the American Flag, and the game ball for the varsity game.
The honored guests were invited to the field along with a military color guard and high school cheer leaders and color guard members for the National Anthem.
At half time Veterans, First Responders, and Law Enforcement personnel were again brought to the field to be recognized for their service.