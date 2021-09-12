Marian Kahler

Vinton—Marian Joyce Kahler, 80, died peacefully September 10, 2021 at Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha with her family at her side.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Vinton with Rev. Richard Jumper officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the church on Wednesday.
Marian was born March 22, 1941 in Shellsburg, the daughter of Boyd and Lena Weatherwax White. She grew up in Shellsburg and graduated from Shellsburg High School. On January 27, 1963 she married Carl Kahler in Shellsburg.
Marian was a saleslady in several local businesses and always had a smile for her customers. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Vinton and enjoyed bowling, playing cards, reading, sending greeting cards and dining out with family and friends.
Marian is survived by her husband of 58 years, Carl; children, Michael Kahler of Vinton, Jodie (Steve) Ries of Vinton, David (Tonya) Kahler of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Rachel Ries of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Marlyn (Luana) White of Shellsburg, Ron (Bonnie) White of Cedar Rapids, Gary (Vicki) White of Surprise, AZ, Barbara White of Sun City, AZ, Janette (Dennis) Koch of Hawkeye, IA and Dan (Raejean) White of Cedar Rapids; in-laws: Kevin (Sue) Booth of Ely, Nancy (Tom) Struve of Palo, Larry (Karen) Kahler of North Liberty and Cheryl Kahler of Palo; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; grandson, Ben Ries; siblings, Lonnie White, Diana Booth and Connie (Charlie) Kimball; and brother-in-law, Ed Kahler.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is caring for Marian and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.