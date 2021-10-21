VINTON—Marjorie A. McNeal Lahue, 76, died peacefully Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home in Vinton with Pastor Shane Klein officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Marj was born June 17, 1945 on a farm in Big Grove Township south of Garrison, IA, the daughter of Harvey and Margaret McLennon McNeal. She attended school in Vinton, graduating in 1963. Throughout her life, Marj worked at several cafes/restaurants, was head cook at HACAP and worked at a few nursing homes in the area after receiving her CNA degree.
On November 1, 1975, Marj was united in marriage to James Lahue at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. They were later divorced.
In her free time, Marj enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, listening to music, crocheting, quilting and bowling. Marj was also a past member of the Vinton Legion Auxiliary, Navy Mothers and the Vinton Eagles Club.
Marj is survived by two sons: Jerry McNeal of Vinton and Duane (Missy) McNeal of Waterloo; three daughters: Marcie McNeal (Scott Schlitter) of Vinton, Tina Lahue Gilchrist (Steve) of Vinton and Gina Lahue of Marion; four brothers: Arlie McNeal of Shenandoah, Dean “Curly” McNeal of Garrison, Darryl (Glenna) McNeal of Vinton and David (Karen) McNeal of Vinton; one sister, Mary McNeal Barkdoll of Vinton; six grandchildren: Jared McNeal, Brittany Becker, Mitchell & Megan Schlitter, Lily Henry and Logan McNeal; many nieces and nephews; friends/acquaintances of Marj’s children that became like her own children; “bonus granddaughter”, Carly Schlarbaum; and many close friends and other family members.
Marj was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Lola McNeal; beloved daughter, Teri (whom was referred to as “Dolly”); ex-husband, Jim Lahue; sister-in-law, Linda McNeal; and nephew, Dave Bray.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Marj and her family.