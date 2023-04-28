Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, April 29
Indee Ag Ed Plant Sale
INDEPENDENCE – Independence FFA Plant Sale continues April 29 at the greenhouse on the south side of the Independence Jr/Sr School. Plant Sale times are: April 29 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 5 3 to 6 p.m.; May 6 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; May 12 3 to 6 p.m.; and May 13 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Building Trades Open House
INDEPENDENCE – The ICSD Building Trades class is hosting an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 to celebrate the completion of the 2023 project. The home is located at 1309 3rd Street NW. The main sponsor, Precision Plumbing, Heating and Air will contribute $1 per “Like” and $1 per “Share” on the original Independence Community School District Facebook post from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. They are also going to donate another dollar per signature at the Open House.
Monday, May 1
American Legion Meeting (New Location)
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, May 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Wednesday, May 3
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Rotary After Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The local Rotary Club is offering a monthly meeting for those who can’t make the weekly Tuesday Noon meetings. The first “Rotary After Hours” will meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East. Come find out more about this “Service Above Self” organization. If you have any questions feel free to call Bill Lake, President, at 319-404-8457.
Thursday, MaY 4
Catholic Daughters
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop changed their meeting date from May 13 to Thursday, May 4 at noon. It will be a regular meeting in the St. John Church Parish Hall.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, May 5
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, May 6
Annual Plant Sale
FONTANA PARK – Fontana Herb Society’s annual plant sale will be held Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Fontana Nature Center 1883 125th Street, Hazleton. Several varieties of perennials, herbs, hostas, ground covers, iris and daylilies will be available. These starter plants come from local gardens and are appropriate for our climate. Proceeds from the sale help maintain the herb and butterfly gardens at the Nature Center.
Spangler Cemetery Association
AURORA – The Spangler Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Aurora Historical Building located at 316 Main Street. Agenda items will include the financial report, groundskeeping report, and the election of trustees.
Sudserella
INDEPENDENCE – IACT will present the Children’s Theater play “Sudserella” on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at a 3 p.m. matinee. Both performances will be at the First United Methodist Church of Independence basement stage (Fellowship Hall). Cost of admission is a free-will donation. More info can be found on IACT’s Facebook page.
Sunday, May 7
Sudserella
INDEPENDENCE – IACT will present the Children’s Theater play “Sudserella” on Sunday, May 7 at a 3 p.m. matinee. The performance will be at the First United Methodist Church of Independence basement stage (Fellowship Hall). Cost of admission is a free-will donation. More info can be found on IACT’s Facebook page.
Monday, May 8
Women’s Connection – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Buttermilk Cafe, 1008 1st Street West. Music by John Kies. Keynote speaker will be Amy Wrobel. She will talk about her living with insecurities and a lack of self-worth until she met Jesus. The cost to attend is $12 for event and meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Wednesday, May 10
Hunter Safety Classes Begin
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Registration must be done online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and Click on Events and Hunter Education Certification classes and search for May 10, 2023 Buchanan County Wildlife Association. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.