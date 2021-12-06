Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Library Closing Early for Staff Development
The library will close early for staff training at 5:00 pm
The Independence Public Library will close at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 10. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Thursday, Dec. 9. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Story Time
Story Time in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at the Library. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Take & Bake Holiday
Learn tips and tricks to perfect your holiday pies at 6:30 p.m. at the Library. Chef Anita Blaker will demonstrate techniques for making pies and share her tips and tricks. Registrants will get to sample different kinds of pie and get hands-on experience making their own mini pie that they can take and bake at home! Join us for this in-person program sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required, as space is limited. Sign up by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Dec. 10
HO! HO! Holiday Fun with Santa!
Visit Santa at the Library and have fun with games, crafts, and activities from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Ho! Ho! Holiday Fun is back at the Independence Public Library! This free children’s event includes crafts, games, balloon art by Mr. Nick, and a visit with Santa Claus. Special edition Take & Make Tales Kits will also be available! For more information, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 Second Ave. NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Cinema Saturday
During the month of December, check out a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Monday, Dec. 13-Jan.29
Winter Book Bingo
The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for Children and Teens/Adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the Library starting December 13, or view the cards on our website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through our online form found on our website. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Tour by Trail
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation Board manages 41 parks and natural areas for public enjoyment. There are places for outdoor photography, fishing, morel picking, hunting, biking, or quiet meditation. Enjoy walking the soft surface trails and/or mowed fire breaks during these guided outings. Then, come back often for your own exploration.
Remember to pick a Programs in Parks Passport at the Nature Center to record your excursions. The next Tour by Trail will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Three Elms Area. To register for programs, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – Due to the Christmas holiday, the mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main St. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the fire station, 644 Bush St. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Please bring back your boxes from previous food pantry visits. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Story Time
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
Live webinar with the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library 6 p.m. on Zoom. On the third Thursday each month, the Hoover Presidential Foundation and Hoover Presidential Library and Museum presents a special evening program free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Dec. 17
Minecraft at the Library
Minecraft Season of the Empress continues with some winter-themed fun and new Treasure Chests to unlock from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. There are new additions every month! Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Hot Dog Fridays
Saturday, Dec. 18
Cinema Saturday
Sunday, Dec. 19
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Monday, Dec. 20
Book Discussion
In-person book discussion featuring Winter Street at 6:30 p.m. Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss Winter Street by Elin Hilderbrand. Join us and share your thoughts on this novel! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Teen Christmas Crafting
Make an ornament as a last-minute gift or holiday decoration at 6:30 p.m. Need a last minute gift or just want to add some holiday cheer to your space? Toni will be showing teens how to make their choice of cinnamon stick ornaments. There will also be sugar cookies and hot cocoa to enjoy! Registration is required, as materials are limited. Sign up by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Story Time
Friday, Dec. 24-Sun., Dec. 26
Library Closes for Christmas
The library will have modified hours for the Christmas holiday.
The Independence Public Library will close at 1:00 pm on Friday, Dec. 24, and be closed all day on Saturday, Dec. 25. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Monday, Dec. 27.
Friday, Dec. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the holidays St. James’ Episcopal Church will NOT be holding Hot Dog Friday on Christmas Eve Friday, Dec. 24 nor New Year’s Eve Friday, Dec 31.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Evening Story Time
Join us for this special story time with children’s librarian, Vonnie Hoskins, at 6:30 p.m. Have fun enjoying this special evening story time with Vonnie Hoskins! Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes. Best for preschool through age 6. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tour by Trail
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation Board manages 41 parks and natural areas for public enjoyment. There are places for outdoor photography, fishing, morel picking, hunting, biking, or quiet meditation. Enjoy walking the soft surface trails and/or mowed fire breaks during these guided outings. Then, come back often for your own exploration.
Remember to pick a Programs in Parks Passport at the Nature Center to record your excursions. The next Tour by Trail will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Koutny Pond. To register for programs, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Independence Eagles
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Winter Day Camp
Winter is a great time to get outside and explore the woods. Get the kids outdoors this winter break by bringing them to Fontana Park for a great time at winter day camp! The camp will feature exciting activities including snowshoeing (if there’s any show), winter tracking, birding and maybe even shelter building.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Story Time
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Winter Day Camp
Friday, Dec. 31-Sun., Jan. 2
Library Closes for New Year’s Day
The library will have modified hours for the New Year holiday. The Independence Public Library will close at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 31, and be closed all day on Saturday, January 1. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Monday, January 3. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470.
Friday, Dec. 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the holiday St. James’ Episcopal Church will NOT be holding Hot Dog Friday on New Year’s Eve Friday, Dec 31.
2022
Thursday, Jan. 6
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Saturday, Jan. 22
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, Jan. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Feb. 24
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Saturday, Feb. 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly at the mic. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Friday, March 11
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, March 12
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jim Williams of Iowa City calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Saturday, March 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, March 31
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Friday, April 15
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, April 23
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, April 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
