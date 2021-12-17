Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Cinema Saturday
INDEPENDENCE – During the month of December, check out a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Soup and Saltines
INDEPENDENCE — The new Dollar Fresh location will give away 150 meals to customers at their Soup + Saltine event on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers will be invited to make a free-will donation to benefit the Independence Area Food Pantry.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available.
Monday, Dec. 20
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – In-person book discussion featuring Winter Street at 6:30 p.m. Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss Winter Street by Elin Hilderbrand. Join us and share your thoughts on this novel! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470 for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Rotary Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Rotary Club of Independence will meet for noon lunch at Del Rio Restaurant located at 323 First Street East. Rev. David Beckman will be providing a Christmas Message. For more information about Rotary ask any Rotarian or call Bill Lake 319-404-8457.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Teen Christmas Crafting
INDEPENDENCE – Make an ornament as a last-minute gift or holiday decoration at 6:30 p.m. Need a last minute gift or just want to add some holiday cheer to your space? Toni will be showing teens how to make their choice of cinnamon stick ornaments. There will also be sugar cookies and hot cocoa to enjoy! Registration is required, as materials are limited. Sign up by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m. Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at the Library. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Dec. 24-Sun., Dec. 26
Library Closes for Christmas
INDEPENDENCE – The library will have modified hours for the Christmas holiday.
The Independence Public Library will close at 1:00 pm on Friday, Dec. 24, and be closed all day on Saturday, Dec. 25. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Monday, Dec. 27.
Friday, Dec. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the holidays St. James' Episcopal Church will NOT be holding Hot Dog Friday on Christmas Eve Friday, Dec. 24 nor New Year's Eve Friday, Dec 31.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Evening Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Join us for this special story time with children’s librarian, Vonnie Hoskins, at 6:30 p.m. Have fun enjoying this special evening story time with Vonnie Hoskins! Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes. Best for preschool through age 6. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tour by Trail
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation Board manages 41 parks and natural areas for public enjoyment. There are places for outdoor photography, fishing, morel picking, hunting, biking, or quiet meditation. Enjoy walking the soft surface trails and/or mowed fire breaks during these guided outings. Then, come back often for your own exploration.
Remember to pick a Programs in Parks Passport at the Nature Center to record your excursions. The next Tour by Trail will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Koutny Pond. To register for programs, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Winter Day Camp
Winter is a great time to get outside and explore the woods. Get the kids outdoors this winter break by bringing them to Fontana Park for a great time at winter day camp! The camp will feature exciting activities including snowshoeing (if there’s any show), winter tracking, birding and maybe even shelter building.
Nutcracker Costume Challenge
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach will sponsor an “Encore of the Nutcracker Costume Challenge” on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Heartland Acres Event Center. The free program is best suited to youth grades 2nd thru 8th. Listen to the story of the Nutchracker. Snacks will be provided. Team that creates the best costume will win a prize! Call 319-334-7161 or contact ldietz@iastate.edu for more information or to sign up.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Winter Day Camp
Friday, Dec. 31-Sun., Jan. 2
Library Closes for New Year’s Day
INDEPENDENCE – The library will have modified hours for the New Year holiday. The Independence Public Library will close at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 31, and be closed all day on Saturday, January 1. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Monday, January 3. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470.
Friday, Dec. 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – Due to the holiday St. James’ Episcopal Church will NOT be holding Hot Dog Friday on New Year’s Eve Friday, Dec 31.
2022
Thursday, Jan. 6
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Saturday, Jan. 22
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, Jan. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Feb. 24
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Saturday, Feb. 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly at the mic. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Friday, March 11
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, March 12
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jim Williams of Iowa City calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Saturday, March 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, March 31
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Friday, April 15
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, April 23
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, April 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
