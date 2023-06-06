Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
JPL Spice Club for June - Tajin
JESUP – Each month a new spice is featured in a take-home kit from the Jesup Public Library that includes a sample of the spice, information on its history and uses, and recipes to try! This free program is open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wednesday, June 7
An Animal Chorus - 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Croak, buzz, chirp and sing - nature has many sounds if you listen closely. Explore different ways animals communicate with each other with the National Mississippi River Museum. Transform into an animal chorus and meet live animals up close! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Summer Reading Program
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now” for Summer 2023. Meet at the library every WEDNESDAY in June at 10:30 a.m. Each week has a different focus with stories, crafts, activities, and more. June 7 topic: Community Helpers / Hometown Heroes.
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Creature Feature with Fontana - 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, the Independence Public Library will host critters from Fontana over the summer! Come to this program to learn about the library pet for June and get the chance to name our new friend!
Rotary After Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The local Rotary Club is offering a monthly meeting for those who can’t make the weekly Tuesday Noon meetings. “Rotary After Hours” will meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East. Come find out more about this “Service Above Self” organization. If you have any questions feel free to call Bill Lake at 319-404-8457.
Thursday, June 8
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Buchanan County Public Health conference room. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Summer Story Time In The Park
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library is hosting a weekly event with stories and playtime each Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. in June at various parks in Jesup. June 8 will be at East Land of Corn Park (Gazebo).
Community Band practice
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Community Band is forming for the summer. Players of all levels are encouraged to come out to the first practice on Thursday, June 7 at the Independence Jr/Sr High School Band Room at 7 p.m. For more information call Bill Luebbers at 319-334-3030.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, June 9
Hot Dog Fridays
Haze Daze
HAZLETON – 36th Annual Haze Daze Celebration begins in the evening with outdoor markets and vendors; Kan Jam at 6 p.m.; Live Music with Hard Tellin’ 8 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Haze Daze
HAZLETON – Haze Daze continues with breakfast at 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall; 10 a.m. parade; more activities throughout the day. Visit Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.
Hare’s Pond Fundraiser
ROWLEY – Hare’s Pond, 2959 Lucas Avenue, is holding a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Money raised will go towards an all-inclusive playground and stocking the pond. Fishing Tournament for kids; Girl Scout Bake Sale; Silent Auction; Live Auction; Food by Denali’s on the River.
English Piecing Program Registration
JESUP – The deadline to sign up for the Jesup Public Library English Paper Piecing event on Wednesday, June 14 will be Saturday, June 10. Cost is $10 for a kit and all materials. Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/JPL-paper. English Paper Piecing is a hand sewing technique used in quilting, which uses card stock to keep the fabric in the correct shape. Join our experienced quilter and crafter, Cathy M, to learn how to create your very own English Piecing creation! There will be two opportunities for this sewing class on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Jesup Public Library.
Tuesday, June 13
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, June 14
Summer Reading Program
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now” for Summer 2023. Meet at the library every WEDNESDAY in June at 10:30 a.m. Each week has a different focus with stories, crafts, activities, and more. June 14 topic: Friendship / Team Building
Thursday, June 15
Women’s Connection – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Independence Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Keynote speaker will be Laurel Anderson on “Dealing with impossible situations in life.” The cost to attend is $12 for event and meal. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Military Appreciation Meal
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Veterans and their families are invited to join Buchanan County Veterans Affairs Commissioners and Staff at a military appreciation meal at VFW Post 2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Please come and enjoy the free meal and pick up information on Veteran’s benefits.
Winthrop Days
WINTHROP – Winthrop Days (June 15,16 17) starts. Visit the Winthrop C & C Club Facebook page for the entire schedule.
Friday, June 16
Hot Dog Fridays
Wednesday, June 21
Longest Day Event: Alzheimer’ Awareness Walk 5:30 – 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to gather at Riverwalk Park to honor and/or remember those effected by Alzheimer’s/related Dementias and for their caregivers.
Friday, June 23
Hot Dog Fridays
Tuesday, June 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at Cedar River Garden Center, 2889 Palo Marsh Road, Palo. A horticultural program will be given by Eileen Loan, Manager and Master Gardener. Time and carpooling TBD. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required.
Independence Eagles
Wednesday, June 28
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, June 29
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Friday, June 30
Hot Dog Fridays
