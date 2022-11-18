Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 4.
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, Nov. 21
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. Visit the society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Jesup Library Book Club
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library Book Club will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 21. In 1936, tucked deep into the woods of Troublesome Creek, KY, lives blue-skinned 19-year-old Cussy Carter, the last living female of the rare Blue People ancestry. She befriends hardscrabble and complex fellow Kentuckians, and is fiercely determined to bring comfort and joy, instill literacy, and give to those who have nothing, a bookly respite, a fleeting retreat to faraway lands.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Program will be on landscaping and plantings around your driveway by Dawn Person and Joellen Yeager. “What is around your mailbox?” will be Roll Call. The public is always welcome to join us. Membership is not required. Contact Shirley Bergman to make a reservation a week ahead of the event at bergmansa@hotmai1.com
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drive to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 109 East Main Street. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Appointments are required.
Meet the Wrestlers
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Wrestling invites you to Meet the Wrestlers Night Tuesday, November 22 in the “Dog House” at Denali’s on the River. From 6 to 7 p.m. is social hour to meet the wrestlers (boys and girls, grades 7 -12). At 7 p.m. Coach Doyle and a few wrestlers will share their insights. All Independence Wrestling supporters are welcome to attend! The Dog House opens at 5 p.m., so come early to order food and drinks.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Thursday, Nov. 24
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will have modified hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 24. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
Friday, Nov. 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, Nov. 28
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s book club selection, The World Played Chess by Robert Dugoni, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Writers’ Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
December
Thursday, Dec. 1
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Independence City Hall. A zoom link is available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is December 18.
Holiday Hoopla
HAZLETON – On Sunday, December 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Otter Creek Animal Shelter at 400 North Main Street will hold their Holiday Hoopla. The event will include a silent auction, kids crafts, craft beer and wine tasting, refreshments, and Santa. Individuals are welcome to submit decorated wreaths to be judged by the public for prizes. The public will be able to meet all of the adoptable animals.
Christmas Open House
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is hosting a Christmas open house from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rowley Museum, located in downtown Rowley. Santa will be there and refreshments will be served.
Monday, Dec. 12
Movie Monday
JESUP – The Jesup Public Library presents “Top Gun: Maverick” at 1 p.m. for Movie Monday. After 30 years, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Gun’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Popcorn and water bottles provided. Rated PG-13. 2 hrs, 10 min.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Christmas Concert
INDEPENDENCE – St John School Christmas Concert will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. in the school gym.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is January 15.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place Wednesday, Dec. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – Due to the holidays, the mobile food pantry in Brandon will be Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.