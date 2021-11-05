Going on Now
Thank a Vet
INDEPENDENCE – Citizens owe so much to veterans who have honorably served our country. Tell them we appreciate their sacrifice and selflessness. Fill out one or more cards at the Independence Public Library to thank local veterans. Cards and supplies are available and must be completed by November 1. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Chili Fly In/Drive In
INDEPENDENCE – P&N Flight and Charter is hosting Chili Fly In/Drive In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Connell Field at the Independence Municipal Airport. The public is invited see the facilities and get information on flying lessons, airplane rental, air tours, and charters. There will be airplane rides ($25/person) and helicopter rides ($50/person) available. Independence Eagles will be selling chili and grilled cheese sandwiches.
Monday, Nov. 8
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th St. NE. The event, titled “Ladle Up Some Fun,” will feature Nate Whited from The Brick Kitchen. Raymond Berg will provide the music. The speaker will be Suzanne Berg on the topic “Joy in the Journey.” The cost to attend is $12 per person. A fundraiser with prizes will be held in support of Stonecroft. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com by Thursday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Evening Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Have fun enjoying a special evening story time with Children’s Librarian Vonnie Hoskins. Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. Best for preschool through age 6. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 for staff training. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Honoring Those Who Served
INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills – Independence, 505 Enterprise Drive SW, is hosting a community drive thru breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. Come out and enjoy cinnamon rolls, fruit, and hot coffee. Call 319-334-2000 with questions.
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Lion’s Roar Prophetic Conference
INDEPENDENCE – Pastor John and Deb Sheda invite you to special days of “Prophetic Meetings,” from November 11 through November 13 at The Living Water Church, 113 2nd Ave. N.E. Afternoon meetings begin at 3 p.m. and evening meetings begin at 7 p.m. Suppers provided by the Church will be at 5 p.m. Several nationally known evangelists to speak. Praise and Worship will be led by Jeff and April Davis. For more information, call the Church at 319-334-6723.
OWLS – Owl Chat
HAZLETON – Buchanan County Conservation is sponsoring an OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) program for adults on owl calls. The program will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Fontana Nature Center. Learn about the different owl species that call Iowa home. The group will discover amazing owl adaptations as creatures of the night, and even get a close encounter with one. There will be a short hike to call for owls (and perhaps hear owls calling back!).
Be sure to give a hoot for this fun program. OWLS is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. The program is free. Pre-register online at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Nov. 12
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Fred and Jacquie Grow of Boone calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Monday, Nov. 15
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Nature Kids — Skunks
HAZLETON – Bring a child (ages 3-5) to the Fontana Nature Center to learn about and experience different Iowa animals each month. The November 16 program is about skunks. It will start at 10 a.m. with a story, include an up-close encounter with a live animal, and end with time spent outside exploring (dress for the weather). Children must be accompanied by an adult. To register for programs go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Cooking with Ashley
INDEPENDENCE – Learn how to make some great soup from scratch with leftover turkey, and round it out with some delicious rolls. Join Chef Ashley Sherrets at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library for this in-person program sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required, as space is limited. Sign up by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Please bring back your boxes from previous food pantry visits. This event is usually held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Turkey Supper
QUASQUETON – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 434 is holding a carry out only turkey supper Thursday, Nov. 18. Pre-order by calling or texting 319-981-6792 after 5 p.m. with name; number of meals (adult or kid); and preferred pickup time. Times will be confirmed. Need to pre order by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. Adults $12/Kids $5. Ask about in town delivery for elderly and disabled persons.
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Third Thursday with Hoover Library (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library explores ‘A Tale of Two Famines,’ exploring the role Herbert Hoover played during the Russian famines of 1921-1923 and 1932-33 from the perspective of the speaker’s grandparents who experienced it and were fed by Hoover. The event will be online starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Registration is required via our website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Minecraft at the Library
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Independence Public Library. There are new additions every month! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Monday, Nov. 22
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov.22 to discuss ‘The Grammarians’ by Cathleen Schine. Join us in-person and share your thoughts on this novel! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470 for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Tour by Trail
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation Board manages 41 parks and natural areas for public enjoyment. There are places for outdoor photography, fishing, morel picking, hunting, biking, or quiet meditation. Enjoy walking the soft surface trails and/or mowed fire breaks during these guided outings. Then, come back often for your own exploration.
Remember to pick a Programs in Parks Passport at the Nature Center to record your excursions. The next Tour by Trail will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Wehner Woods. To register for programs, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Library Closes for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will have modified hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 25. We will return to our normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.
Friday, Nov. 26
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at the Independence Public Library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Dec. 3
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday.
Thursday, Dec. 9
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Dec. 10
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Tour by Trail
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation Board manages 41 parks and natural areas for public enjoyment. There are places for outdoor photography, fishing, morel picking, hunting, biking, or quiet meditation. Enjoy walking the soft surface trails and/or mowed fire breaks during these guided outings. Then, come back often for your own exploration.
Remember to pick a Programs in Parks Passport at the Nature Center to record your excursions. The next Tour by Trail will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Three Elms Area. To register for programs, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – Due to the Christmas holiday, the mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Please bring back your boxes from previous food pantry visits. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Friday, Dec. 17
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Friday, Dec. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Tour by Trail
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation Board manages 41 parks and natural areas for public enjoyment. There are places for outdoor photography, fishing, morel picking, hunting, biking, or quiet meditation. Enjoy walking the soft surface trails and/or mowed fire breaks during these guided outings. Then, come back often for your own exploration.
Remember to pick a Programs in Parks Passport at the Nature Center to record your excursions. The next Tour by Trail will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Koutny Pond. To register for programs, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
2022
Thursday, Jan. 6
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Saturday, Jan. 22
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, Jan. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly at the mic. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Friday, March 11
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, March 12
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jim Williams of Iowa City calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Saturday, March 26
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Gary Smith of Waverly calling and cueing. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, March 31
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, April 23
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Barry and Carla Peck of Des Moines at the mics. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, April 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Independence Merry Mixers
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers will host area square and round dancers at the East Elementary school gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Jack O’Leary of Nevada calling. Anyone is welcome to join the fun!
Thursday, May 26
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.