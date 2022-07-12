Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, July 13
4H Sparks Adventure Series
JESUP – The Jesup Library hosts Buchanan County ISU Extension and 4H Sparks Adventure Series 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Summer fun, excitement and adventure for a variety of ages! Each hands-on program is $10 (lunch is not provided). Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/yhrvpaw. Island Adventure Camp, July 13: We’ll explore and learn about the ocean and coastal life, including otters, manatees, polar bears, and whales. We’ll use maps to study the island and learn about survival. We’ll also get to be pirates! Most suitable for grades K-2.
Ultimate Scavenger Hunt
INDEPENDENCE – Go on a high-tech treasure hunt! Michael Maas with Buchanan County Conservation will lead this geocaching adventure around Independence. Group will start at the library. Registration is required and parent must complete a liability form to participate – email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Library Closing Early for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 13. We will return to normal hours of 9:30 am – 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 14. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 14
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, July 15
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship. Mask requirements are lifted at this time.
Friday Flix
JESUP – The Jesup Library will hold Friday Flix every Friday at 10:30 a.m. thru August 5. INTERACTIVE “Finding Nemo.” Marlin (Albert Brooks), a clown fish, is overly cautious with his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould), who has a foreshortened fin. When Nemo swims too close to the surface to prove himself, he is caught by a diver, and horrified Marlin must set out to find him. A blue reef fish named Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) — who has a really short memory — joins Marlin and complicates the encounters with sharks, jellyfish, and a host of ocean dangers. Meanwhile, Nemo plots his escape from a dentist’s fish tank. Rated G. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. Movie selection subject to change.
Footpath Friday
INDEPENDENCE – Walk and talk off the beaten path by taking a stroll around the neighborhoods of Independence! Begin your weekend with light activity and fun conversation by joining the library’s summer walking group. Group will leave from the library at 8 am and go for a stroll around Independence. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges in this after-hours event where pizza is provided! There are new additions every month! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration is required for this program, as space and equipment are limited. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, July 16
Sun Art Contest Creations Due
INDEPENDENCE – Use the kit to create your own sun art and submit for our contest! If you picked up a sun art kit, complete and submit your creation by July 16. Then be ready to vote in the contest! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Sunday, July 17
Foam Mega Blaster
INDEPENDENCE – Join in the county-wide foam mayhem at Riverwalk Parks! In partnership with Buchanan County Libraries, come to Riverwalk Park for a foam fun free-for-all! Swim goggles and towel are recommended. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to get more information.
Monday, July 18
Jesup Book Club
JESUP – Eva Traube Abrams, a semi-retired librarian in Florida, is shelving books one morning when her eyes lock on a photograph in a magazine lying open nearby. She freezes; it’s an image of a book she hasn’t seen in sixty-five years—a book she recognizes as The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel. The accompanying article discusses the looting of libraries by the Nazis across Europe during World War II—an experience Eva remembers well—and the search to reunite people with the texts taken from them so long ago. An engaging and evocative novel, The Book of Lost Names is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of bravery and love in the face of evil. Come to the Jesup Book Club at 11 a.m. at the Jesup library to discuss.
Tween & Teen Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – Write an entire story over the summer and get guidance on your work! Tweens and teens interested in writing can gather at the library at 11 a.m. to discuss their stories, share their work, and work on developing a story over the summer. Registration is required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 to register. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Evening Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Join IPL for this special evening story time with children’s librarian, Vonnie Hoskins. Be ready to move and groove at this musical evening story time with Miss Vonnie! Enjoy stories, songs, and rhymes! Best for preschool through age 6. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Wednesday, July 20
Crime and Spy Science Camp
INDEPENDENCE – Investigate crime scenes and hone your sleuthing skills to become a detective! Writing confidential notes, fingerprinting, and mystery powder analysis are some of the ways you’ll learn to become a detective at this day camp at the library in partnership with ISU Buchanan County Extension! Most suitable for grades 3-5. No fee to attend and lunch will be provided. Registration is required – register online here: https://tinyurl.com/yhrvrpaw (select Crime and Spy Science Camp, Wednesday, July 20 @ Independence Public Library). For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334, 2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, July 21
Outdoor Story Time
- 3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
Thursday, July 21, 6:00 pm on Zoom
INDEPENDENCE – Tune in to “A Behind the Scenes Look at the Hoover Library Renovation.” Hoover Presidential Foundation president & CEO Jerry Fleagle and Matt Solari look at the possibilities that lie ahead for the new exhibit renovation. Presented in partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, this online evening program is free to the public. Registration is required for this event – access the registration link on our website or Facebook page and receive the Zoom link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, July 22
Hot Dog Fridays
Footpath Friday
Sunday, July 24
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – Get in on the new campaign that starts in July! This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information on joining this campaign.
Monday, July 25
4H Sparks Adventure Series
JESUP – The Jesup Library hosts Buchanan County ISU Extension and 4H Sparks Adventure Series 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Summer fun, excitement and adventure for a variety of ages! Each hands-on program is $10 (lunch is not provided). Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/yhrvpaw. Theatre STEM Camp, July 25: Practice your acting and speaking skills while engineering props and simple costumes. The day will end with a short performance for friends and family. Most suitable for grades 3-5.
Maker Monday (virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Join the library for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website, our Facebook page, or sent in the eNewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Book discussion featuring My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams. Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up your copy of this month’s selection, My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams, at the circulation desk and join the Independence Public Library to discuss and share your thoughts on this novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, July 26
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – Join with other writers to discuss your work and gain feedback! The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Wednesday, July 27
All A-Flutter! Butterfly Encounter
INDEPENDENCE – Get a close look at butterflies and have the chance to feed them in butterfly encounter tents! Learn about the life cycle of butterflies and enter a feeding tent for an up-close look! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, July 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE, at 7 p.m.
Outdoor Story Time
Friday, July 29
Hot Dog Fridays
Footpath Friday
August
Thursday, Aug. 25
Buchanan Co. Republicans
September
Thursday, Sept. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
October
Thursday, Oct. 27
Buchanan Co. Republicans
November
December
Thursday, Dec. 29
Buchanan Co. Republicans
