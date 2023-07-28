Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, July 29
Independence Farmers Market
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. Noon on Saturdays by the historic Wapsipinicon Mill.
Urbana’s Farmers Market
URBANA – The Urbana Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Pavilion (204 W. Wood Street). Come get it Fresh at the Market. We expect to have rhubarb, lettuce, radishes, turnips, onion, and other vegetables, eggs, baked goods, and crafts. Coffee and doughnuts each week and you can win a free basket of goodies from the vendors! Vendors contact Eileen at 319-443-5620 to reserve a table for $4 each week. Find us on Facebook: Urbana Farmers Market.
Sunday, July 30
Last Day of IPL’s Summer Reading Program
INDEPENDENCE – Log the last of your summer reading minutes to get to your next prize level before the Independence Public Library Summer Reading Program is done!
Hopefully this summer’s reading program at independence Public Library helped you find your voice. Don’t forget to log the last of your reading minutes by the end of the day on July 30! The last day to pick up your prizes and redeem your Grand Prize drawing entry is Monday, August 7, so be sure to come to the library by then to get your rewards! For more information, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or see our website at https://qrco.de/iplsrp23.
Mega Foam Blaster – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with Buchanan County Libraries, come to Riverwalk Park for a foam fun free-for-all! Swimsuit, goggles, and a towel are recommended. For all families in Buchanan County!
Tuesday, August 1
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Wednesday, August 2
Creature Feature with Fontana — 1 to 1:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – In partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, the Independence Public Library will host critters from Fontana over the summer! Come to this program to learn about the library pet for August and get the chance to name our new friend! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, August 3
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: The Alibi, Lamont.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 Second St. NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, August 4
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Lamont Days Steak Fry
LAMONT – Lamont Days starts with a Steak Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fire station.
Saturday, August 5
Lamont Days
LAMONT – Lamont Days Parade is at 11 a.m. Kids Pedal Pull is at Noon. Kickball Tournament at the baseball diamond starts about 2 p.m. after the Pedal Pull. Street Dance starts at 7:30 p.m.
Personal Care Item Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry is holding a Personal Care Item drive on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dollar, Fresh, Fareway. and Walmart.
Volunteers are need as Greeters and Collectors at each location. Signup at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E48A4A62EA2FCC25-personal1. All personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies appreciated.
Sunday, August 6
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with beverage. Adults $10; Kids 5-8 $5; Preschoolers eat for free. Carry-out available. There will be a 50/50 Raffle. Need not be present to win. Next breakfast is September 3.
Super Splash Community Water Battle – 1 to 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library August 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Teacher’s Park to have a community-wide water fight in celebration of reaching our community reading goal of 500,000 minutes this summer! Everyone is invited. Bring your squirt guns and towel and be ready for a fun time! Sand will be available for sandcastles. No water balloons please. Email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Stanley Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will be hosting their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 6. They will be serving a choice of ribeye sandwich, bratburger, hamburger, or hotdog meals with a bag of chips, drink, homemade pie, and a cup of homemade ice cream. Dine in at the fire station, or carryout available. Come see the freshly remodeled Community Hall. Call 563-920-6792 with questions. Proceeds go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS. Hope you can make it!
Monday, August 7
American Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. now at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Ave NE. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. Contact Robert Hughes, Sr at 319-334-0737 for more information.
Tuesday, August 8
Community Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Please help save lives by donating blood at the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, August 8 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Buchanan County Health Center, 1600 First Street East. Please visit lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, August 9
Buchanan County Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at the Pizza Ranch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels. Visitors are welcome.
Craft & Convo – 2 to 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your current project (be it needlework, crafting, or coloring…or something else!) to the Independence library and enjoy camaraderie while you work! Stop in any time between 2 and 3:30 p.m. to use the library as your makerspace with the company of others. We’ll supply the coffee – you provide the conversation! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Library Closing Early – 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – The library will close early for staff training.
Rotary After Hours
INDEPENDENCE – The local Rotary Club is offering a monthly meeting for those who can’t make the weekly Tuesday Noon meetings. “Rotary After Hours” will meet at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East. Come find out more about this “Service Above Self” organization.
Thursday, August 10
Women’s Connection – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE. Annika Wall of Cedar Valley Hospice will give a presentation. Keynote speaker and musician will be Phyllis Vos. Her topic will be “Hats, Hats and More Hats! How many hats do you wear?” You are invited to wear a hat-it does NOT have to be red! The cost to attend is $15 for event and brunch. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com a week before. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Outdoor Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. Story time will be held in the green space outside the library and will move indoors in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC) will meet at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Buchanan County Public Health conference room. A virtual link is also available. Email preventioncoalitionbuchanan@gmail.com with any questions.
VFW and Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – The VFW and the VFW Auxiliary both still meet on the second Thursday of the month Supper starts at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Fat Boys, Hazleton.
Friday, August 11
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, August 14
Legos @ the Library – 6 to 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Kids aged 6 years and up can join us in the Community Room of the Independence library for some Lego fun! We will have a challenge available, or kids can make their own creations that will be displayed in the library! No registration needed.
Tuesday, August 15
QPR Training
JESUP – CoWork591 is hosting Suicide Prevention QPR Training from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) is a way to help someone who may be suicidal. Learn the warning signs and common causes of suicidal behavior. Please RSVP to Ryan Nesbit (ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com) or Kelly Seehase (kelly@cowork591.com). Walk-ins will be welcome, but we need 5 confirmed RSVP’s to hold the class.
Wednesday, August 16
Caregiver Support Group — 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – A confidential support group for those caring for patients or loved ones with Alzheimer’s or related dementia will meet in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library. Attendees will develop mutual support and social relationships, as well as learn about dementia and develop methods and skills to solve problems. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, August 17
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story Time moves back indoors this week — join story time for fun, reading, and rhymes at the library! Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills.
Music in the Park
JESUP – CoWork591 is sponsoring Music in the Park form 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Land Of Corn Pavilion. Lunch in the Park will be serving walking tacos, with a side, dessert, and drink for just $5. Performers can sign up by filling out our Google Form: https://forms.gle/qS53MLpUvj8Q3dkr8. Contact kelly@cowork591.com or call 319-827-1591 for more information.
VFW
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 host is an All Vets night, for any veteran, who wants to get together and socialize with other vets. We meet at VFW Post 2240 at 6 p.m., socialize for a half hour or so, and then go to the Crowbar for pizza. For more information contact Robert Hughes Sr., 319-334-0737.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback, Quasky.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual) 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Tune into an encore presentation of “Spotlight on the Famous Flour Sacks” via Zoom. Hear what Annelien van Kempen, visiting researcher from The Netherlands, and Marcus Eckhardt, Hoover Presidential Museum curator, discovered in their fascinating two-week examination of the Hoover Museum’s collection of decorated Belgian Relief flour sacks from World War I. This is the third of three summertime “Encore Presentation” programs, which originally aired in December of 2022. Registration is required – find the registration link on our website or Facebook page and register to receive the Zoom link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, August 18
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Saturday, August 19
Railroad Worker Appreciation Day
INDEPENDENCE – Railroad Worker Appreciation Day start at 8 a.m. at the Illinois Central Railroad Depot (1111 5th Ave NE). All current and past railroad workers are invited for coffee and donuts. Come share stories of your days “Workin’ On The Railroad.”
Sunday, August 20
Dungeons and Dragons – 1 to 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join in for a group Dungeons & Dragons one shot session, open to current players and those interested in playing! This fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-18 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern without ever leaving the library! Snacks provided. Registration is required. Call 319-334-2470, visit www.independenceia.org/library, or email iplprograms@gmail.com to register for this program.
Monday, August 21
Buchanan County Democrats — 5:30
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Democratic Central Committee will be holding the monthly meeting at Denali’s 1749 Golf Course Blvd. If you would like to order food, please plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Democrats believe health care is a right, diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone and facts and truth matter. We hope you will take the time to join us and work towards making Buchanan County and our state a more progressive place to live and work.
Tuesday, August 22
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 if you would like to join a group doing good things in our community.
Wednesday, August 23
Lamont Mobile Food Pantry
LAMONT – The mobile food pantry in Lamont will take place on from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 644 Bush Street. Please enter at the alley behind the American Legion for food pickup. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Please bring two boxes. If you have any questions, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100.
Brandon Food Pantry
BRANDON – The mobile food pantry in Brandon will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center. You need to bring ID to check in and please bring back boxes from previous food pantry visits. If you have any questions, please call Darlys Rogers at 319-474-2368.
Thursday, August 24
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Legacy’s, Jesup.
Friday, August 25
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. Enjoy food (casseroles, salads, and desserts as well as hotdogs) prepared for eating together in fellowship.
Monday, August 28
Book Discussion – 6:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Pick up a copy of “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides at the Independence Public Library circulation desk and join us to share your thoughts! Enjoy refreshments and share your thoughts on the novel! For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, August 29
Writer’s Group – 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Area Writer’s Group at the Independence Public Library for a monthly writing workshop to get support and ideas from other writers and have time to free write. Whether you write fiction, short stories, screenplays, poetry, or something else, collaborate with fellow writers in this supportive, informal environment! Group meets monthly in the Community Room at the library. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or go to website at www.independenceia.org/library.
Thursday, August 31
Story Time – 9:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun at the Independence Public Library with rhymes, stories, and movements while developing early literacy skills. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan County Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans will meet on the last Thursday monthly at The Crowbar, 205 Second St. NE. Meal/social time starts at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. with the business meeting. For more information, contact Clayton at 563-920-4338 or Renita at 319-334-0367.
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Fat Boys, Hazleton.
SEPTEMBER
Thursday, Sept. 7
Thursday Night Cruisers
INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County. Destination this week: Costas, Fairbank.