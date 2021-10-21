Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Going on Now
Thank a Vet
INDEPENDENCE – Citizens owe so much to veterans who have honorably served our country. Tell them we appreciate their sacrifice and selflessness. Fill out one or more cards at the Independence Public Library to thank local veterans. Cards and supplies are available and must be completed by November 1. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Drug Take-Back Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Buchanan County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, and Pathways Behavioral Services, will host a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) Fall 2021 Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, 2210 5th Avenue NE. You may drop off unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications. Direct questions or comments about this event to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.
Malek Theatre 75th Anniversary
INDEPENDENCE – In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Malek Theatre, there will be a classic car show on 2nd Ave NE, two silent auctions, music, and more. The car show will be from 12 to 2 p.m.; the silent auction at Allerton Brewing Company is from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and the silent auction and BlueTone Jazz Collective performance at The Crowbar will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Canned Food Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Independence’s annual “Trick or Treat for Canned Food Drive” will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Independence Area Youth Ministries. Place the donation bag with the orange instruction sheet from the Shopper’s Reminder in plain view on your doorstep by 2 p.m. that day so area church youth can see it from the street for pickup. If your bag is not picked up by 3:30 p.m. – or if you live outside the Independence city limits – feel free to drop it off at the food pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, or call 319-334-2451.
Trunk or Treat at Fairgrounds
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a free trunk or treat event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds for children of all ages. Children are encouraged to dress in their costumes to visit the many trunks participating from the community.
Monday, Oct. 25
Book Discussion at Library
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Follow Me by Kathleen Barber.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 (NEW TIME) at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Please bring back your boxes from previous visits to the pantry. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Boo Bash
INDEPENDENCE – The Boo Bash is back, and you can join the Independence Public Library for all the fun at the Falcon Center! We will be brewing up fun for families from 5 to 7 p.m. All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, a monster drawing, prizes, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. The first 150 children will receive a free Take & Make Tales Kit, including a book and craft supplies for our featured fall craft! Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a SPOOKtacular good time!
Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween Fun at Fontana
HAZLETON – Give your Halloween celebrations a whole different look and get more out of your costume than an hour of trick or treating. At 9 a.m., help carve some creative pumpkins and fill them with tasty and nutritious treats for Fontana Park’s Trick or Treat With the Animals in the wildlife display. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Public Events” tab so enough materials are available. The Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle will be anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. Bring small pumpkins to slingshot into Fontana Lake at floating targets. After flinging, you will get to paddle out to retrieve your pumpkins. If you have any questions about either of activity, feel free to call 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Coffee Day
INDEPENDENCE – Independence American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 and the Trendy Tulip will host a Coffee Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 at Trendy Tulip, 124 3rd Avenue SE. Try the ‘Hero Blend’ sample, write a card to a Veteran, pick up a t-shirt, nominate a local Veteran for a Veterans Day Prize Pack.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Nov. 5
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Nov. 12
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Monday, Nov. 15
Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Please bring back your boxes from previous food pantry visits. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Friday, Nov. 26
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.