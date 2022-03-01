Immortal Athletics’ Ty Martin went 4-0 and won the B-Division 5-6 70-pound championship during the Iowa AAU Kids and girls state meet this past weekend in Des Moines.
Martin claimed four pins and a 10-5 championship victory.
In the A-Division, Evan Kleitsch placed sixth in the 3-4 78-pound bracket for WWC while Jace Klendworth placed seventh in the 3-4 115-pound bracket. He earned seventh with a pin while Kleitsch fell, 7-4, in the fifth-place match.
In the B Division 5-6 160-pound bracket, Oelwein’s Brayden Berinobis placed second. He went 2-0 with a pin before falling, 5-0, in the championship.
During the girls meet, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Jamie Jones placed seventh (pin, 0:47) in the C Division 145-pound bracket and Emma Speicher went 0-2 at the D Division 195-pound bracket.
The S-F Cougar Wrestling Club saw three girls wrestle for it. In the D Division 100-pound bracket, Hillary Trainor went 4-2 and placed fourth (7-4 decision). In the C Division 7-8 105-pound bracket, Braelyn Suckow placed fifth (9-5 decision).
In the D Division 120-pound bracket Sasha Gitch went 1-2.
NFV club had two girls wrestle, with Claire Koester going 2-2 at 132 pounds and Leslie Graves going 0-2.
Immortal’s Ryley Hartman, from Oelwein, went 0-2.