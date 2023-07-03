Marvin F. Drenter, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 11 AM – 1 PM at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 1:00 at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with Pastor Randy Goodson officiating. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Marvin F. Drenter, under the video tab starting at 1:00 PM, July 5, 2023. Burial with military honors will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at New Beginnings Church, 910 Boyson Ct., Hiawatha, IA 52233.
Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.