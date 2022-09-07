A celebration of life is planned for Mary Kay Miller. Please join us as we come together to celebrate her life and music at 11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 31 1st Avenue NE Oelwein, Iowa 50662.
Although Mary Kay is no longer with us here on earth, we take comfort in knowing she’s looking down on us from above. Let’s thank God together for a life well lived and served.
A reception will follow the service at 12:15-2 p.m. at the American Legion, 108 First Street SW, Oelwein, Iowa 50662
Those wishing to make a memorial donation, may contribute to Cedar Valley Hospice at cvhospice.org 319-283-4922