Visitors to “court-controlled areas” must wear face coverings per an order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court last week. On Tuesday, the Benton County Board of Supervisors debated which areas of the Benton County Courthouse were included in that order. Ultimately, the supervisors decided that only visitors to Benton County courtrooms would have to wear masks.
Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett said the mask mandate likely covered the courtrooms and all common areas. “I’m sure that somebody else will have a different opinion,” Tippett said. The supervisors noted that the Benton County Attorney had indicated that there was no place in the courthouse that wasn’t “court-controlled.”
Ultimately, the supervisors disagreed. They declined to take formal action and instead asked that the Iowa Supreme Court’s order be posted on courthouse doors.
Other Business
The board approved hiring Samantha Frank and Sarah Siglin as part-time communications specialists. Their training wage will start at $15.91 an hour, effective September 4.
The board signed a proclamation recognizing September 2021, as “Hunger Action Month” in Benton County.