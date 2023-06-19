Vinton-Shellsburg CSD is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its program there will be no discrimination during the meal service.
Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:V
Grab and Go type meals will be distributed to the parent/guardian or the child.
- Harvest 365 Parking Lot, 1201 C Ave, Vinton 11:00 am until 11:30 am
- Parks Apartments 1603 W 1st St #5, Vinton 11:35 am until Noon
Contact: karen.ackman@vscsd.org
The availability of meals will be on a first come first served basis.
On Tuesdays a Non-Congregate lunch will be provided for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
On Thursdays a Non-Congregate lunch will be provided for Friday and Monday.
Menus with portioning/serving sizes as well as Food Safety information will be provided.
- In House/congregate Only Shellsburg Elementary Cafeteria
203 Cottage/Tomahawk, Shellsburg
Monday through Thursday June 5th through July 27th, 2023
Breakfast 8:00 am-8:30 am Lunch 11:30 am-12:15 pm
- In House /Congregate Only Garrison Public Library 201 Pine St, Garrison
Lunch Only 11:30 am – Noon — — prefer prior notification.
Monday through Thursday in House Only June 5th through July 27th, 2023, notifica-tion ang.dague@garrison.lib.ia.us
V-S CSD is an equal Opportunity Provider
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabili-ties who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/oascr/how-to-file-a-program-discrimination-complaint, from any USDA of-fice, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discrimi-natory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
1. Mail:
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, DC 20250-9410; or
2. Fax:
(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
3. Email:
program.intake@usda.gov It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office Building, 400 E 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121 or 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.
“It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office building, 400 E. 14th St. Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.”