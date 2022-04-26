FAYETTE — Nolan Cushion seemingly glared at his older brother.
“Brandon, you cannot say you had a bad day when you’re around us. You can’t say you had a bad day when you have a 43,” the sophomore cracked as Brandon smiled.
Blue Devil teammates Nathan Dolf, Isaac George, Garrison Houge and Evan Streittmatter, among others, laughed.
Brandon Cushion came off a week in which he won medalist twice and shot a season-low 40. The junior averages a 45 per nine holes, which is 10 strokes better than his closest teammates.
“What?” Brandon responded. “I did.”
The elder Cushion posted three double bogeys in the middle of his round during a cold, windy day at Big Rock Country Club but claimed his third straight medalist honor with a 43. His score helped the Blue Devils hold off Clayton Ridge by the slimmest of strokes, 213-214, for an Upper Iowa Conference victory. West Central (2-2, 1-2) earned its first UIC win.
“For the conditions, we did well,” head coach Neil Jeanes said. “What were we — a 208 our first one, then 206 and 204. We’ve gotten two strokes better each week.
“Today was, for the conditions we had, not too bad. I can’t complain about that.”
Cushion posted just two bogeys during his round and was close to tying his season-low. He’s posted 40, 41 and 48.
“OK round. Driver went good, putted really well. My mid-irons were not it today. The wind sure didn’t help with that. Cold wasn’t too bad — it’s not like we haven’t been playing in it the whole season.”
In all three double bogey instances, a bad second shot led him awry.
“Just couldn’t hit my irons. It doesn’t help when you spend time in the trees, either. Try to do dumb shots,” he laughed. “The little openings — instead of being safe and chipping out, you see the opening and you obviously have to go for that.
“It’s a one in a million shot. If you make it, you look like the coolest person in the world. If you don’t, you get a nice high score.”
Do you learn from the mistake?
“Oh, no,” he laughed. “I think, ‘Let’s do it again.’”
Dolf carded a 52, with a triple sticking out among the bogeys and double bogeys. Classmate Houge shot a 58, taking a plus-5 nine and a pair of eights — one a quadruple bogey and one a triple.
George shot a 60 to close out the team scoring and Streittmatter carded a 68.
“I’ve been trying to work with them on it,” Jeanes said. “Everybody is going to shoot a bad shot here and there. How are you going to recover? I’ve seen them play well or choose poorly.
“Manage your mistakes and don’t make more. They’ll get there.”