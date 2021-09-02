State Rep. Ras Smith, a Waterloo Democrat running for governor, says Iowa could be at a pivotal, historic moment, akin to when the state desegregated schools or legalized gay marriage before most other states.
“Our heritage as a state is marked by moments like this,” said Smith, who is two months into his campaign. He advocated for a state that is “radically inclusive.”
Smith met with the Iowa Capital Dispatch over Zoom on August 20 to discuss the first weeks of his gubernatorial campaign, his policy priorities and his vision for Iowa Democrats.
Who is Ras Smith?
Rep. Ras Smith is a Democrat who has represented Waterloo in the Iowa House since 2017.
Smith, 33, grew up in Waterloo as the son of a pastor and a John Deere factory worker. He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s in leisure, youth and human services from the University of Northern Iowa.
Before his election to the House, Smith worked with a social services program in Waterloo.
Policy priorities: Education, jobs and climate
Asked to identify his top policy priorities, Smith spoke about expanding the services of Iowa’s public schools, creating higher-paying jobs and working with farmers on long-term climate solutions.
Smith said Iowa’s public schools could be the origin for “more inclusive services” for students and their families.
“If we want to tackle the health care crisis, or the lack of access to health care in rural Iowa, sometimes that means building a health care clinic attached to your school building,” he said.
On employment, Smith stressed the need for higher wages. He said the conversation about raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour was a good start, and the state should support small businesses as they prepare to pay more. But, he said, the fight for $15 is just the first step.
“[We should] start moving folks from talking about $15 an hour to $50,000 a year,” he said, “At $50,000 a year, you can start breaking some of this generational poverty that we know exists in Iowa.”
Smith said Iowa farmers hold solutions to the changing climate crisis. He suggested more programs to encourage farmers to plant buffer zones and grow climate-friendly crops.
“Right now, we incentivize ‘get big or go home,’” he said. “We need to incentivize sustainability.”
He also spoke about the need for reliable rural infrastructure and support for students of color and LGBTQ youth.
State of the race
Smith was the first well-known Democrat to announce his candidacy for governor. Des Moines business owner and former secretary of state candidate Deidre DeJear is also running.
Reynolds has not officially announced her run for reelection.
The Iowa GOP released several statements after Smith’s announcement, condemning his record in the House and criticizing a campaign video that featured wheat and potato fields instead of Iowa’s most prominent crop, corn.
“When he had the opportunity to lower taxes and make a paycheck go further, he voted against it every time,” said Jeff Kaufmann, chair of the Republican Party of Iowa.
The election will be November 8, 2022.
(The complete article can be found at iowacapitaldispatch.com.