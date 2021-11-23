INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Women, Land, and Legacy group recently presented an evening of information, Mental Health in Ag, on Thursday, November 18 at the 4-H building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.
Women, Land & Legacy (WLL) is a USDA education and outreach program working to empower women landowners and farmers to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions and networking opportunities. This event was possible through a grant from the Buchanan County Health Trust, and with sponsorship from the Buchanan County Pork Producers and Farm Bureau. A pork loin dinner was served, courtesy of John and Liz Francois, from the Pork Producers.
Pete Bumeister, ag lender from WCF Financial Bank, provided a brief overview of stress in agriculture and introduced Jeff Ditzenberger as the featured speaker.
Jeff Ditzenberger, a Wisconsin farmer, detailed his personal experiences in dealing with mental health concerns and his efforts to help others, specifically in the agricultural community, who may deal with mental and emotional health problems. He currently co-manages and operates 900 acres of corn and soybeans near Argyle, Wis., as well as operates off-season sweet corn and snow removal businesses. He is active in Farm Bureau, Ag Chest, FFA Alumni, and other community groups, bringing a vast array of diverse agricultural experiences. He is a certified mental health life coach, a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) instructor, and manages his non-profit group, TUGS – Talking, Understanding, Growing, Supporting – a support group for those struggling with their mental health. While he has primarily focused on the agricultural community, he has worked with a diverse array of groups spreading the word on the importance of mental health care.
A suicide survivor himself, Jeff spoke about his upbringing and the attitude in rural Wisconsin on mental health. When seeking help for his own mental health concerns, brought about by parental abuse and stress from his military service spent aboard a munitions refueling ship in the Gulf, the responses generally were: we can’t get you in for 3-4 months; you don’t have insurance for that kind of treatment; we can give you a pill to help with anxiety; or suck it up (the latter, especially, applied to men.) In response to this, his alcohol use increased dramatically: alcohol was accessible, mental health care was not. He then decided the easiest course of action was to end his life. While it is assumed that suicide is a quick decision, it is not. Generally, this is planned over a longer time, in his case over six weeks. He wrote a note to his grandparents and to his family, expressing his remorse, but “no longer would be a burden.” He chose arson as he felt that would be less embarrassing to his family than committing suicide. He started a fire in an abandoned farmhouse, but then later, raced out, called 911, and returned to the fire scene to help his fellow volunteer firefighters extinguish the fire. When it came to light that he was involved, he had a choice of going to an insane asylum or jail. Although “asylum” means “safe place”, an insane asylum was not. He stayed for four days. Again, there was little mental health help, and he was incarcerated. While in jail, he educated himself on mental health and took responsibility for his actions.
Upon his release, he became involved in the community, including being elected Farm Bureau president in Green County, Wis. In this role, he was asked to write a blog for Farm Bureau. He took the opportunity to write about mental health, yet the Farm Bureau would not print it. He contacted the organization, revoked his office and membership unless it would be printed; and they relented. The response was huge. He heard from many people who were glad to have mental health discussed in an open forum; they often had personal experiences, and, like him, had no success in getting help. Calls went up 827 percent; Farm Bureaus responses went up 430 percent; Jeff was talking to 30-40 people each day. This was the push he needed to initiate his nonprofit group, TUGS. From his time in the Navy, in the Gulf War, he thought of tugboats: you can’t always see them, but they are there to rescue you. When they approach, there is a sense of calm, then a bump, movement, and you are “safe home.” TUGS is, similarly, there to help people. “Even big ships need little ships sometimes.”
Especially during COVID, people have isolated and curtailed interaction. His concern: masks hide smiles; smiles hide depression. In 2020, for every COVID related death, there were 2-3 suicides; a sobering statistic, yet the dollars allocated to mental health are not 2-3 times that directed toward COVID relief and it is not headline news. He sees a huge disconnect there. He is in the process of seeking a pardon from the Wisconsin governor on his arson charge, with his goal of becoming involved in the political arena, in an effort to increase mental health funding.
Specific to the agricultural community, anyone in agriculture must have blind faith: in the people surrounding you; in your livestock and crop operation, the weather, prices, the market, etc. One takes that seed of hope and has faith that it will grow. We can plant that same seed of hope through conversations and interactions with all.
His lasting message is to realize that it is okay not to be okay; just don’t stay there. He urges everyone to talk to others; text people for no reason; initiate a conversation. His analogy is like a $20 bill that may be folded, crumpled, torn: even though it is not in its original form, it has never lost its value—people are the same way.