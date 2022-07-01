MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Bronze recognition.
Each year, more than 280,000 people in the United States experience this kind of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery, according to a new release form MercyOne. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.
“This recognition confirms the hard work that MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center is doing based on American College of Cardiology best practices and our Chest Pain Center of Excellence Accreditation,” said Mary Ferrell, director of cardiopulmonary services. “I’m very proud to be part of the cardiology team here at MercyOne Northeast Iowa.”