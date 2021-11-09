INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church had a successful (sold out) Fall Harvest Dinner on October 27.
“We served 602 dinners and thanks to all the work of our volunteers, we were able to do it very well,” said Pastor Paul Evans. “Lisa Wood, Deb Ehlers and Jim Brown had their teams in good working order and even though the food was late in getting delivered we were able to get caught up in good order.”
Evans said people were grateful for the dinner even with the Coronavirus cautions taken.
“Most people were glad to have the chance to eat a good meal after work without having to make it themselves,” he said.
“It takes a lot of volunteers to put together, we are so thankful for the people who helped out,” said Kari Johnson, Office Manager. “Also thanks to those who supported us by ordering a meal. It’s really a team effort.”