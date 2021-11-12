CEDAR FALLS – Michael James Ungs, Jr., 44 years old, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Care Initiatives – Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
Memorial services were 1 p.m. – Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, with inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville.
Visitation with the family was from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Michael was born May 18, 1977 in Iowa City, IA, the son of Michael James Ungs, Sr. and Charlean Marie (Hepler) Ungs.
Memorials may be directed to the family. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is assisted the family with arrangements.