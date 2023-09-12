It’s that time of year again—save the date Sunday, October 22 on your calendar for the fall Midwest Antique & Art Show and The Collector’s Eye. Both shows will feature fantastic treasures for your viewing and purchase.
The Midwest Antique & Art Show showcases specialized items in a walled setting with an artistic and visually appealing presentation. All booths will be presented in a manner best displaying their unique items. The show encompasses many genres such as advertising, folk art, high end art, quality country, garden, holiday, jewelry, stoneware, weather vanes and much more. We encourage you to experience the show first hand and see what each dealer has to offer.
If you are looking for smalls in many areas – be sure to check out Country Love from Metamora, Ill. They have been part of the show since its inception in 1987 and never fail to bring something for everyone.
If you are looking for advertising—check out Dennis Healzer from Desoto, Kansas, Rick Davis from Grand Rapids, Minn., Russ Whitmore from Nashville, Ind., Steve Mumma, West Des Moines, Iowa and Paul Smith from Harlan, Iowa.
Folk art will be amply represented by Larry Carroll, Robins, Iowa, Tom Armitage, Tom van Deest and Thom Rawson from Cedar Rapids as well as Jeff Roelof, Kalamazoo, Mich., Scott Heffley, Kansas City, Missouri and Mike Michelson, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Wonderful art will be presented by Scott Peterson from Iowa City, Iowa, Ron Christman, Wales, Wis. and Jack Cirkl from Marion, Iowa as well as many other dealers.
Terry Ziebarth, Henry Teloh and Phil Schauer from Wisconsin will be bringing native Americana/frontier antiques along with Earl Duncan from Kansas.
This is just a sampling of the dealers and items that will be available on Sunday, October 22nd at Hawkeye Downs Exhibition Center, 4400 6th St SW, Cedar Rapids, IA. There is ample free parking and the $10 admission fee allows access to both The Midwest Antique & Art Show and its connecting show, The Collector’s Eye.
Show hours are from 10 am until 3 pm and Pak Mail Center of American Shipping Services will be available to assist in the delivery and safe transport of customers purchases. Questions – The Midwest Antique & Art Show (319) 389-7779/The Collector’s Eye (319) 360-4301.
Attached are pictures from previous shows.
Our spring show date is April 14, 2024!