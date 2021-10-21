Mini-Hasselback Spuds

Ingredients:
1½ lb small unpeeled round yellow potatoes
¼ c olive oil
2 tbl chopped fresh rosemary leaves
½ tsp salt
½ tsp freshly ground pepper
1 c freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Heat oven to 425°F. Line 17x12-inch half-sheet pan with foil; spray foil with cooking spray.
Gently scrub potatoes, but do not peel. Using sharp knife, make 6 to 8 cuts from top of each potato to within 1/4 inch of bottom, being careful not to cut through bottom. Place potatoes, cut side up, on pan. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with rosemary, salt and pepper.
Bake uncovered 35 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are browned and tender. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 5 minutes longer. You can decorate with green or black olive slices for eyes or a piece of pepperoni for a tongue to make it ghoulish.