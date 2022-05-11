In 2017, the Vinton-Shellsburg Red Cedar Shooters began to expand their trapshooting program to middle school students. Kinzzy Miracle was among the first students to take part in expanding the program. While it was a learning curve, it eventually led Miracle to embrace the sport and now will continue shooting at Hawkeye Community College next year.
“I originally did not plan on shooting trap in college,” Miracle said. “But after talking with the Hawkeye coach and learning more about the program, I was very intrigued and decided if I enjoyed the sport, then I should continue with it.’”
Miracle has spent five years with the program, which practices and hosts meets at the Izaak Walton Red Chapter just north of town on Highway 218. She has enjoyed the individual aspect of the sport, but also having teammates to rely on and bond with.
“It took time to learn, and I knew I wanted to continue doing it,” Miracle said.
Kinzzy is the daughter of Rich and Lori Miracle of Vinton. She has been involved in softball, cross country, track, FFA and National Honor Society while at VSHS. Miracle plans to study Natural Resource Management while at Hawkeye.