Mongolian (Ground) Beef Noodles

Ingredients:
1 lb lean ground beef
4 tsp minced ginger
6 cloves minced garlic
½ c brown sugar
½ c beef broth
½ c soy sauce low sodium
4 tbl hoisin sauce
½ tsp ground black pepper
½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
10 oz noodles linguine, fettuccine, or spaghetti
1 tbl cornstarch
2 tbl water
4 med green onions sliced
Directions:
In a large deep skillet brown the ground beef. Add the ginger and garlic the last 2 minutes of browning the ground beef and break up the meat as it cooks.
While the ground beef is cooking, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. You will not need to salt the water. Drain.
Drain the ground beef and return it to the skillet. Add in the soy sauce, beef broth, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, pepper, and hoisin sauce. Stir to combine.
Dissolve the cornstarch in the water and add it to the ground beef mixture. Stir and bring the mixture to a low boil. After the sauce has thickened slightly add the drained noodles to the beef mixture. Stir to combine.
Allow the noodles to sit in the sauce a few minutes to absorb flavor. Serve hot with a garnish of sliced green onions.