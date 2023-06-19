CEDAR RAPIDS – The following student(s) made Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
Atkins, IA – Shelby Hoeppner, Bryanna Howe, Emily Miller, Jacqueline Vangilder, Jenna Welty
Belle Plaine, IA – Kobe Grieder, Lilly Parrott
Blairstown, IA – Anessa Smith
Dysart, IA – Molly Kvidera, Natalie Tecklenburg
Keystone, IA – Keira Carper, Tonya Kramer, Tiffany Schnor
Newhall, IA – Kiah Coffin, Jacob Heit
Shellsburg, IA – Kimberly Kessens
Urbana, IA – Sarah Gaul, Gretchen Jones, Grace Salviati, Presley Sherrets, Zoe Witte
Van Horne, IA – Tatelynn Walters
Vinton, IA – Jordan Collmann, Chelsea Kettler, Katelyn O’Brien, Tiyada Purk, Madyson Rule, Jillian White
Walford, IA – Chelsey Heisdorffer, Grace Kaufman, Nathan Keiper