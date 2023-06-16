CEDAR RAPIDS - The following student(s) made Mount Mercy University's Spring 2023 Dean's List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean's List.

Atkins

Shelby Hoeppner

Bryanna Howe

Emily Miller

Jacqueline Vangilder

Jenna Welty

Belle Plaine

Kobe Grieder

Lilly Parrott

Blairstown

Anessa Smith

Keystone

Keira Carper

Tonya Kramer

Tiffany Schnor

Newhall

Kiah Coffin

Jacob Heit

Shellsburg

Kimberly Kessens

Urbana

Sarah Gaul

Gretchen Jones

Grace Salviati

Presley Sherrets

Zoe Witte

Van Horne

Tatelynn Walters

Vinton

Jordan Collmann

Chelsea Kettler

Katelyn O'Brien

Tiyada Purk

Madyson Rule

Jillian White

Walford

Chelsey Heisdorffer

Grace Kaufman

Nathan Keiper

