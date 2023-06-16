CEDAR RAPIDS - The following student(s) made Mount Mercy University's Spring 2023 Dean's List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean's List.
Atkins
Shelby Hoeppner
Bryanna Howe
Emily Miller
Jacqueline Vangilder
Jenna Welty
Belle Plaine
Kobe Grieder
Lilly Parrott
Blairstown
Anessa Smith
Keystone
Keira Carper
Tonya Kramer
Tiffany Schnor
Newhall
Kiah Coffin
Jacob Heit
Shellsburg
Kimberly Kessens
Urbana
Sarah Gaul
Gretchen Jones
Grace Salviati
Presley Sherrets
Zoe Witte
Van Horne
Tatelynn Walters
Vinton
Jordan Collmann
Chelsea Kettler
Katelyn O'Brien
Tiyada Purk
Madyson Rule
Jillian White
Walford
Chelsey Heisdorffer
Grace Kaufman
Nathan Keiper