The Rich Penn Auction team has a day for collectors that’s packed with than 1,000 items. All selling without reserve. The “On-Site” only auction will be at 703 W 6th Ave. NW, Mount Vernon, Iowa. No internet or absentee bidding. The striking Queen Anne Victorian home sells also.
This home was and is about music, families, and history. The history starts when Mount Vernon Iowa was founded in 1847. Much of its growth was fueled by what Historians defined as the “Principal Asset of the town,” Cornell College.
Originally founded in 1853 as the Iowa Conference Seminary, the name was changed to Cornell College in 1855. Homes were being built within walking distance to the Cornell campus, in the Ash Park District. Many are still the homes of caring families, in what is now the Ash Park Historic District, listed in 1993 on the National Register of Historic Places. 703 6th Avenue NW was the first home built in that Ash Park Historic District. It was built in 1896 by Cornell’s Professor William B. Van Valkenbery, whose skills centered on music — he was the first Director of the Conservatory and was the choir director. The musical DNA of that home permeated its Victorian bones. The family of the late Don and Judy Stine added to that legacy with their 50-year tenure there.
Selling for the Donald Stine Revocable Trust, buyers are offered a rare opportunity to buy from a vast variety of high quality fresh-to-market antique and household items. This auction includes the extensive 50-year collection of the late Don and Judy Stine. Don’s life was all about toys and music! His career was the HS Band Director and Judy taught music. They both loved antiques, but Don was a voracious collector of toy trains of every variety. In addition, he loved windup toys, especially those by Marx. But trains were his real passion. Hundreds of those toys will be sold. Hundreds of boxes are yet to be unpacked! Not only toys, but a house full of antique furniture, decorative items, collectibles, electronics, household goods, musical instruments, and even cherished recipes from Judy Stine’s famous baked goods! This will be an exciting and rare opportunity for antique collectors and dealers. The volume and variety in this auction will require two auction rings.
The Stine home is full of Antique Furnishings: A great offering with most pieces “Room Ready” including an impressive 53 drawer Brainerd & Armstrong Walnut Spool Cabinet; two exceptional cylinder roll secretary desks w/burled panels; vintage & antique quilts; oak stick & ball music stand; several nice woven oriental carpets; a 19th c. Early American walnut corner cupboard; beautiful Sonora “Elite” floor phonograph; a stately mahogany sideboard with arched mirror and more.
But the Stines had a feel for the eclectic as well. Modern & Vintage Furnishings: Nice Early American style Maple bedroom set, elegant Walnut Grandfathers clock, MCM dining table with stainless base, leather & walnut executive armchairs, Early American wingback armchairs, two matching modern oak tall two-door bookcases, figural elephant pedestal fern stand, modern glass & brass coffee table and more.
The Stines loved smalls too! Collectibles: Victorian parlor & banquet lamps, numerous prints and various types of vintage wall décor, large set of Cape Cod Ruby red pattern glass, large assortment of Uncle Wiggily items, assorted coffee table books, huge assortment of vintage puzzles from the 1930s-40s -50s, many with regional and Midwest art scenes, plus train related decor and much more.
Household Goods: Good variety, assortment and selection of clean useable quality items including electronics, sets of pots, pans, cookware-some new & never used, dishes, flatware, small modern kitchen appliances, decorative wall art and accessories, quality floor and table lamps, clean bed linens and a large assortment of Vintage Holiday decor.
Toy Trains: An incredible assortment of Marx, American Flyer, and Lionel both pre-war and post-war in wind-up and electric versions, hundreds and hundreds of pieces if not thousands with the vast majority having been boxed and in storage for decades!
Other Toys: Early Marx tin litho wind-ups incl bridge & parade themes, air stunt flyers, pressed steel cars & trucks, tin litho service stations and much more plus vintage Star Wars collectibles including a scarce Ewok set.
Don never missed a chance to buy Musical Instruments: Over 20 pieces with cases including Yamaha & Conn trumpets, Clarinets, Oboes, Flutes, Trombone First Act Guitar & others.
In addition to having the opportunity to own a beautiful Historic home, this is a RARE opportunity to acquire quality antique furniture, toys and decorative pieces from a well-known family in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to bid on an absolutely MASSIVE collection of train and tin litho toys!
Auction Saturday, June 24 • Preview at 8 a.m. • Auction starts at 9 a.m. • Home sells at 1 p.m. Home Showing Thursday June 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.
More information at RichPennAuctions.com or call 319-291-6688