David Beenblossom has been mayor of Janesville since 2020. His community involvement stretches back long before that.
“In 1974, I became a member of the Janesville Fire Department,” he wrote in a personal history before the mayoral election. He soon became a patrolman for the Janesville Police Department, as well.
“That position evolved to the point that I was hired as the first full-time employee for the city maintenance department, and with that came the position of police chief.”
He noted in another history that the wage for the full-time maintenance employee in 1974 was $3.00 per hour.
Beenblossom recalled city work from almost 50 years ago.
“Times were sure different in the ‘70s,” he wrote. “At that time, the city provided a 19-inch push mower, (an) old pickup and an Army 6x6 (truck) with no heater for a snowplow, that were all painted traffic yellow with a paint brush.
“We use to ‘sand’ the streets by standing in the back of the 6x6 and breaking chunks of frozen sand on the street. Our squad car was a used deputy’s car for a police car.”
The old Army truck had “a one-way blade, no heater, no sander, or a place to store it,” Beenblossom recalled. “When I wanted to push the snow a particular direction, it was necessary to go around the block several times or back up a lot.
“The truck had no heater, but it did have a tip-in windshield, so I was able to drive down the street and scrape the inside and the outside of the windshield without stopping the truck.”
In 1979, Beenblossom went to work as Readlyn’s chief of police but returned to Janesville in 1988 as public works director, a position he held until 1999. He also served on city council from 1980-83 and 1986-88.
In 1983, Beenblossom worked with Wayne Bullis and Scott White to start the Janesville First Responders, where he served as director through 2011.
In 1998, his final year as public works director, he noted some of the changes he had seen during his tenure. A partial list includes:
• The Maintenance Department had grown to two full-time employees and two pickups.
• The number of streets in town had almost doubled to 17 lane-miles.
• The snow removal equipment consisted of two Iowa DOT trucks with directional blades, sanders and (his emphasis) Heaters!
“From the employee perspective, it was interesting to live through the changes from then to now,” he said. “All functions of the city have grown and greatly improved over the years.”
Now, 24 years later, Beenblossom is leading the city as mayor. And he’s making a difference, according to Janesville Public Library Director Lisa Biersner.
“He has been a huge supporter of the city,” she said. “He’s really getting stuff done.”