LA PORTE CITY — Down a starter and by six points late in the fourth quarter, Union basketball mounted a 9-0 comeback run to open division play with a 54-51 win over Oelwein on Tuesday.
“Coach Mohlis had a great plan against us,” coach Corey Lorenzen said. “They came into our gym today and were ready to play. We found out this morning that Caden Sorensen was sick and couldn’t play, which is tough because he’s averaging 15 points for us. I still felt we could match up well, but [Oelwein} gave us one heck of a fight.”
The rivals traded buckets in the first half, both teams shooting the ball well as the lead changed several times. Anytime Union’s lead grew beyond four, the Huskies answered with a three (eight on the day). The Knights had to battle hard for a three-point lead at the buzzer as junior Jackson Anderson couldn’t get a shot up after an offensive board off his free throw miss. 33-30 Union.
“We stuck to our game plan even with Caden out,” Lorenzen said. “Maddux (DeWinter) got the start and showed he belonged. He and Cameron Mullen came in and gave us great minutes as freshmen.”
Oelwein quickly erased Union’s slim lead and led through much of the half behind an effective post game. Juniors Logan Rosauer and Mason Mullen both found themselves in foul trouble, which the Huskies took advantage of inside. The Knights were drawing fouls on the other end, but missed six free throws in the quarter and weren’t finishing at the rim.
“That allowed [Oelwein] to build up a lead and extend it,” Lorenzen said. “They played hard.”
Mullen rose up in the fourth quarter with a couple threes, a third from senior Ty Lorenzen to put the score at 51-48 Oelwein. With 16 seconds left, Anderson got a steal and went to the rim and was fouled, making the free throw for the three-point play.
“That play really changed the game,” Mullen said. “We needed a steal and [Jackson] got it. I knew we had to get going.”
Mullen attempted another three with 1.8 seconds left and was fouled by the Huskies. The junior starter hit two of three at the line. He sealed the game by drawing another foul at halfcourt and sinking a third free throw. Nine of his 14 points came in the fourth quarter.
“Mason’s worked really hard to get into this position,” Lorenzen said. “It took him awhile to get into a rhythm because of those early fouls. Mason has been shooting really well lately. He made some shots to extend the lead against East Marshall last week. He’s playing at a really high level across the board defensively, shooting everything he’s doing. I’m really proud of Mason.”
Rounding out Union’s scoring were Anderson with 14 points, Ty Lorenzen with 13, freshman Cameron Mullen with five points, junior Logan Rosauer and DeWinter with four points apiece.
The Knights (3-1) will host Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday and Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday.