VINTON – Dallon Murty and Corey Dripps each earned $1,000 paydays Sunday night at Benton County Speedway.
Murty came out on top of a multi-car battle to take top honors in the IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company, while Dripps earned the first late model win of his career in the inaugural appearance of the Pro Late Model Tour.
From his fourth row starting spot, Murty raced the low groove into contention and pressured Brett Vanous for the top spot in that 20-lapper.
With Vanous protecting the low groove, Murty changed lanes and attempted to challenge from the high side, which allowed a number of others to close in and battle for the lead.
Damon Murty and Gage Neal were the strongest of the lot as the four drivers swapped positions and racing grooves at the front of the pack.
Following a late restart, Dallon Murty made his move and then fought off pressure from Neal to seal the win. Vanous ran third ahead of Kaden Reynolds.
Dripps ran the high side into contention and eventually the lead in the 25-lap late model main
Following pole-sitter Logan Duffy throughout much of that event, Dripps worked his way around the leader midway through that event, and then held off a late charge from Duffy to score the victory.
T.J. Fortmann, Nick Marolf and Bobby Hansen closed late and all finished within a few car-lengths of each other, and rounded out the top five at the line.
Justin Wacha made a popular return visit to victory lane at The Bullring in the 15-lapper for IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Trucking.
Wacha took little time to race into the lead from his second row starting spot, and then held off late pressure from a hard-charging Jacob Floyd to earn his first win at the speedway in nearly four years. Scott Siems and Bradly Graham completed the top four.
Three-wide action was common throughout the 20-lap main event for Friesen Performance IMCA Modifeds presented by Beaty Excavating.
From a row four start, Joel Rust quickly worked through traffic and followed an entertaining multi-lap three-car battle between Jerry Dedrick, Troy Cordes and Ryan Maitland.
Rust eventually entered a three-car battle for the top spot with Cordes and Maitland before driving away to victory. Cordes, Maitland and Brint Hartwick rounded out the top four.
Logan Anderson was victorious in the Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center.
Anderson, who suffered mechanical problems in the opener a few weeks ago, took advantage of his pole position start to drive to victory, his first at The Bullring. Sam Wieben, Joe Docekal and Tony Olson made impressive runs from mid-pack starts to round out the top four.
Lukas Rick remained perfect on the season in the Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio. From a row five start, Rick quickly made his way through traffic and into the lead midway through that 12 lapper to drive to the win. Steven Schmitz, Spencer Roggentien and Nolan Tuttle ran second through fourth, respectively.
Weekly racing action continues next Sunday, June 18, to be followed by the Benton County Fair that week.
Details of the busy week of action will be available at BCSBullRing.com and @BCSBullRing on Facebook in the coming days.