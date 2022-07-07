The offense came, and it came in droves.
Despite falling behind by three runs early, Independence plated four runs in the third and two apiece in the following three innings for a 10-3 3A Region 6 quarterfinal win against Union Community on Wednesday.
The Mustangs (12-24) ended a four-game losing streak with the playoff opening win, and will face Davenport Assumption at 7 p.m. in Davenport during a regional semifinal.
North Linn 11, East Buchanan 1, 5 innings
An eight-run fifth ended the 1A Region 7 semifinal early Wednesday in Troy Mills.
The Buccaneers (14-14) closed within 2-1 in the top of the third before the Lynx (30-8) added a run in the bottom half and then ended it two innings later.
Lauren Donlea and Eden Brady garnered EB’s only two hits; Donlea scored the only run Laynee Hogan drew a walk.
Lara Fox went 4 2/3 in the circle. She gave up three earned runs and mixed three walks with three strikeouts. Lacy Anderegg, Donlea, Fox (8-7) and Kyara Pals all graduate.
Dike-New Hartford 13, Jesup 2, 5 innings
The visitors took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but couldn’t collect anything else during a 2A Region 6 quarterfinal loss Wednesday in Dike.
Jesup (19-12) garnered nine hits and two walks but left nine on base. Rylynn Delagardelle and Amanda Treptow scored; Delagardelle and Hayden Kresser each drove in a run. Kresser went 3 for 3 while Alexis Larson and Treptow doubled.
Delagardelle stole a base.
Karlie Schutte went 1 for 1 with two walks. Jacie Lange, Larson, Hailey Nie and Treptow all graduate.