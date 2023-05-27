CHARLES CITY – Tuesday, May 23, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team is having a busy week and it continued in Charles City on Tuesday with a single non-conference game.
Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus got the start on the mound for the Mustangs and pitched well over 3.2 innings of work as the Mustangs knock off the Comets (1-2) by the score of 7-1.
Rottinghaus scattered 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 1 collecting the win for the Mustangs. Junior Kaden Kremer and junior Chase Kiler came on in relief.
Senior Korver Hupke hit his first homerun of the season, knocking in 4 runs. Rottinghaus collected 2 hits in 3 at-bats and senior Mitch Johnson drove in 2 runs. Freshman Christopher Meyer added 2 stolen bases for the Mustangs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 2 0 5 0 0 7
Charles City 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, May 24, 2023: North Fayette Valley (0-2) came to town on Wednesday night for a single non-conference matchup. The Mustangs made quick work of the TigerHawks, scoring 10 runs in the 3rd inning, and adding 5 more in the 4th to end this after four 15-0.
Junior Luke Johnson pitched one-hit ball over 4 innings of work and struck out 5 batters along the way. He plunked 3 batters. Johnson picks up the win, his first of the year.
The Mustangs collected 5 stolen bases on the night. Meyer, junior Trey Weber, and Mitch Johnson each had one stolen base, while Kremer stole 2 bases.
At the plate the Mustangs had 8 hits and took advantage of 8 walks and 2 hit-by-pitch to score 15 runs. Hupke (a triple) and Mitch Johnson knocked in 2 runs each and Weber drove in 3 runs. Freshman Bryce Christian had a double for the Mustangs.
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, May 25, 2023: Solon was in town for a WaMaC doubleheader on Thursday.
It took extra innings in the first game to decide a winner and Solon (2-4) comes out with a 7-6 win in 8 innings.
Both teams scored in the first inning with Solon getting 3 runs, but the Mustangs struck back with 4 in their half.
The Mustangs led this game throughout, but 2 runs for Solon in the top of the 7th inning tied it up.
Junior Trey Weber toed the mound for the Mustangs going 3 and 2/3 innings of 4 hit ball, striking out 5 batters and giving up 3 runs (1 earned). Freshman Bryce Christian pitched well but takes the loss.
Weber had 2 hits in 3 at-bats for the Mustangs including his first second career homerun. Christopher Meyer, Andrew Rottinghaus, and Keegan Palmer singled for the Mustangs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Solon 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 7
Indee 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 6
In game 2, Senior Keegan Palmer took the ball and was outstanding in a Mustangs 1-0 Mustangs win. This game also went 8 innings and Palmer went the entire distance yielding just 4 hits in the win. Palmer struck out 5 and walked 2 (1 HBP).
Offensively, the Mustangs had just 4 hits, 2 of which came off the bat of senior Mitch Johnson. He drove in the game winning run in the eighth inning. Korver Hupke went 1 for 3 and Rottinghaus added a single and a stolen base. Kaden Kremer also had a stolen base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Solon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
The Mustangs are now 5-2 on the season and will be in action today in Ankeny for 2 games against North Polk (4-1) and Ankeny Centennial (5-0).