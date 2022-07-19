IOWA CITY — Don’t bleeping drop it.
The white and red-laced sphere made its way toward earth, Independence second baseman Trey Weber camped under it as an entire stadium both yelled and seemed silent at the same time.
The sophomore kept his eye up and glove open, then closed at the proper moment. The ball nestled into the glove and Independence earned its first state tournament victory since 1996 with an 8-7 win against WaMaC foe West Delaware on Monday at Duane Banks Stadium.
“Those were the exact thoughts in my head when I got the fly ball, yep,” Weber laughed.
Added reliever Keegan Palmer, “I knew Trey was going to catch it. I didn’t have any doubt.”
‘Been here before’ was one of several thoughts Palmer developed as he took the mound in the sixth inning, then the seventh. Palmer was tasked with procuring the final six outs after the Mustangs (30-11) took an 8-6 lead.
The Hawks (32-11) closed within 8-7 when Peyton Aldrich’s groundout plated Tyrus Werner and seemed on the verge of something when Will Ward reached on an error.
But Lukas Meyer rolled into a Korver Hupke-Weber-Sam Hamilton double play — one of three Independence turned — to end the threat.
Luke Kehrli drew a two-out walk in the seventh and Isaac Fettkether smacked a two-out single before Palmer induced the history-making popup.
“I knew I was just going to have to go in there and throw strikes,” he said. “Keep them off-balance. They’re a good-hitting team. Just throw strikes and let the defense work.”
The season series was split — 5-1 to the Hawks, 5-4 to the Mustangs — in Manchester during the season’s second doubleheader, so head coach Matt Miller and company knew it was going to be a game even after the No. 5 seed raced out to a 6-0 lead after 3.5 innings.
West Delaware finally got to starter Korver Hupke in the fourth.
The junior twirled a no-hitter through 3 1/3 innings but registered five walks by the time Kehrli accrued the Hawks’ first hit. Hupke struck out a batter for out No. 2, then walked another batter.
He gave up a two-run single for a 6-2 lead and was one strike away from ending the frame when Bren Yonkovic laced a two-run triple for a 6-4 scoreline.
Jacob Sidles came in from the bullpen and induced a groundout to end the frame.
Independence went down 1-2-3 in the fifth and West Delaware made it a game again with three consecutive two-out hits — a single, RBI triple and RBI double — before Sidles settled down for the third out.
“As the kids came in, and you could see a couple were frustrated … they got there, and we paused them for a second,” Miller said. “‘Hey, OK, so it’s a new ballgame. So we start over. This is nothing new for us.’”
It was 6-6 on the scoreboard, yet the Mustangs weren’t worried. The team that was down to Ballard early and lost a lead at Cedar Rapids Xavier did what it has done all postseason —push back.
“It was an interesting game. Ups and downs, for sure,” Mitch Johnson said. “We just had to redirect our thoughts and go back to the team instead of just (focusing on) ourselves.”
In the sixth, Weber singled with one out, moved to third on Marcus Beatty’s double and came home when the ball was misplayed on the relay back in.
Beatty took off on the ping as Johnson’s single to left brought him in for an 8-6 lead.
“We’re just excited to be able to move on,” Miller said. “We’re just fortunate to be around this group of kids and this coaching staff.”
Beatty went 3 for 4 with three runs scored; he was a home run short of the cycle. Johnson went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a steal. Weber was 2 for 3 with four runs scored.
Sidles (8-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings, with three hits, two earned runs and a strikeout. Palmer allowed one hit, one earned run and a walk, with one strikeout.
Independence faces No. 1 seed Davenport Assumption at 5 p.m. tonight.