CENTER POINT – Monday, May 22, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team lost a heartbreaker on Monday in the 2nd round of the 2A Substate 3 bracket. Center Point-Urbana (11-3) knocked off the Mustangs 1-0 to advance to the Substate Finals.
The Stormin’ Pointers scored in the first half and held off a valiant effort by the Mustangs, holding them scoreless the rest of the way and the Mustangs season ends with a 7-11 record.
The Mustangs say goodbye to six seniors. Ryan Durham, Noah Timm, Daniel Bass, Paul Bilbao Cortazar, Camden Seehase, and Jacob Yexley.