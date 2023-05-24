WILLIAMSBURG – Monday, May 22, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team opened their 2023 season with a road trip to Williamsburg (2-0) for a WaMaC doubleheader.
The Mustangs dropped the first game by the score of 7-3 and then fall in the nightcap by the score of 12-2.
No stats were available come press time.
The girls were at Charles City (0-0) on Tuesday for one game and then will host the Solon Spartans (0-0) on Wednesday for two games. Look for these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.