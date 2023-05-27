CHARLES CITY – Tuesday, May 23, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team lost 2-1 to the Charles City Comets (1-0) on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 7th inning.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Charles City 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
No stats available come press time.
INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, May 24, 2023: The Mustangs hosted the Solon Spartans (2-1) on Wednesday for a WaMaC doubleheader. It was Grandparents night at the ballpark.
The Mustangs drop both games losing the first game by the score of 11-4, then dropping the nightcap by the score of 10-5.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Solon 4 0 2 2 0 3 0 11
Indee 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Solon 1 4 0 2 0 2 1 10
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 5
No stats were available come press time.
The Mustangs fall to 0-5 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday when they will host Cascade (1-0) for a doubleheader.