WILLIAMSBURG – Monday, May 22, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team traveled down to Williamsburg for a WaMaC doubleheader and come away with a split winning the first game 5-3 and dropping game 2 by the score of 5-4.
In game 1, the Mustangs scored twice in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie and hold on for the game 1 win.
Senior Mitchell Johnson went 2 for 2 and freshman Christopher Meyer added 2 hits and 2 RBI’s.
Freshman Bryce Christian (1-0) picks up the win in relief of junior Trey Weber.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 0 2 0 0 2 0 5
W’burg 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
In game 2, the Mustangs scored twice in their half of the 7th inning then let it slip away in the bottom of the 7th when the Raiders added 2 of their own to walk it off and win by the score of 5-4.
Christopher Meyer with another two-hit game, knocking in 2 runs, while junior Kaden Kremer picked up the only other hit for the Mustangs.
Meyer picks up the loss in relief (0-1). Senior Keegan Palmer got the start and scattered 3 hits over 4 innings, striking out 5.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 4
W’burg 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 5
The Mustangs are now 2-1 on the young season and were at Charles City (1-1) on Tuesday for a single game. Wednesday the boys will be back at home facing North Fayette Valley (0-0) and Thursday they continue WaMaC play when Solon (0-4) comes to town for two games.