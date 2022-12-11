Vinton-Shellsburg basketball leaned on senior Benett Rickels against visiting Mount Vernon on Friday night, yet weren’t able to hold back the Mustangs in a 53-35 loss.
“Mount Vernon has a good program down there,” coach Austin Mullikin said. “I think they’ve got something in water. They’re very tall, and that’s a hard battle to overcome.”
Turnovers were again an issue for the Vikings, committing three in the opening minutes and allowing the Mustangs to take a 9-2 lead. Rickels would keep VS in the game with a couple of triples in the first half, but were down 30-16 going into the locker room.
“We knew the offensive glass was going to be a strength for them.” Mullikin said. “We really worked on trying to limit those rebounds. I felt we did okay doing that in the first half.”
The two WaMaC rivals played at a relatively even level in the second half as the Vikings continued to struggle with turnovers, but also couldn’t seem to find the bottom of the net on Friday night.
“One of our goals is to keep our turnovers below 15,” Mullikin said. “Every turnover is an extra possession for the other team. Being smarter with passes. [Mount Vernon] took advantage of most of those turnovers, transitioning right away.”
Rickels led the Vikings with 13 points (three triples), senior Hudson Carolan five points and three other Vikings with four points.
“One of the things I’ve been challenging the guys is to empty the tank every night,” Mullikin said. “I saw Benett empty the tank tonight. He was a leader for us out there. If we get more guys to buy in that effort and energy, we’ll be in a good spot.”
VS (0-4) will travel to West Delaware on Tuesday and host Clear Creek-Amana on Friday.