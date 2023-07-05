I collect Ferris wheel Postcards. The one that got me started is the one from Electric Park Waterloo, Iowa (postcard #1). I am from around that area of Iowa and know where Electric Park is but never knew there was a Ferris wheel there. It is postmarked July 25th, 1908. One of my other favorite cards is the “Turlock Melon Carnival 1912 Forsmark Foto (postcard #2). This postcard I could look at and each time find something new and interesting. The style of clothes, the rickety Ferris wheel (that would definitely not pass safety standards today), the tents and attractions and so many other things. The correspondence is in a different language but sent from Turlock Calif. to St Paul Minn.
What I also find interesting about the Ferris wheel postcards are that they are from different countries. Postcard #3 is the Wien II Riesenrad in Vienna and was built in 1897 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee. Postcard #4 from Paris – La Grande Roue built in 1900 for the Exposition Universelle world exhibition in Paris. Postcard #5 is Blackpool from North Pier in Great Britain and you can see the Ferris wheel in the distance. And Postcard #6 shows Coney Island, New York City.
Also interesting in these pictures is the different type of units for people to ride. The “Cabin” that can seat many people, this is shown in postcard #6 at Coney Island. There are “Gondolas” that can hold maybe 5-6 people; this is shown in postcard #7 from Canobie Lake Park Salem, NH. And the Seat chair that can only hold 2-3 people, shown in postcard #8 from the State Fair Grounds, Columbus Ohio.
The last postcard (postcard #9) shows the inventor of the Ferris wheel George W. G. Ferris, Jr. and the 264-foot-high Ferris wheel built for the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago. In 1993 the Ferris wheel celebrated the 100th year since being invented.
