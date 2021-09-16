Sept. 15, 2021
OELWEIN — Myrna L. Ohl, 94, of Oelwein died Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2021, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
