CEDAR RAPIDS — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that it has selected Cedar Rapids Tourism, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Mount Mercy University as the hosts for the NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Championship. The agreement will run for two years through the championship in 2025.
“Cedar Rapids Tourism is excited to work with the NAIA and Mount Mercy University to bring the Men’s Volleyball National Championships to Cedar Rapids for the first time!” said Jay Fanta, Cedar Rapids Tourism Director. “The Alliant Energy Powerhouse will provide a top tier experience for student athletes and fans.”
The championship events will be held at Alliant Energy Powerhouse, a live entertainment venue located in the heart of the downtown region. The venue hosts multiple events from concerts with national acts to major sporting events, which will provide an ideal environment for an NAIA Championship event.
“We had many great bidders for this championship, but we are thrilled with the decision to go with Cedar Rapids and Mount Mercy,” said Austin Bennett, NAIA Director of Championships. “We look forward to the battle for the red banner at Alliant Energy Powerhouse next year.”
For Mount Mercy, a host berth will be awarded to its team provided the team has at least a .650 winning percentage. “We are excited to partner with Cedar Rapids Tourism to bring the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Championships to eastern Iowa,” said Paul Gavin, Mount Mercy director of athletics. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to showcase our university and the city of Cedar Rapids while promoting the sport of men’s volleyball in our community.”
