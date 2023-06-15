ATKINS -- Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, made a stop in Benton County on Tuesday to learn more about Agritourism from the Petersen Family, or as most people know them; the Bloomsbury family.
Secretary Naig was ushered around the expansive property by the family, who all took turns sharing the history of the family, farm, and it's many changes and challenges throughout the years.
Remarking on the days when flour sacks were repurposed into bags and high-fashion for rural folks, Secretary Naig learned of how it all came to be, and how the family continues to find innovative ways to contribute to not only the community, but to other local farming operations, businesses, and even competitors.
While in the original barn, Secretary Naig took the opportunity to ask about the specific types of licensure and insurance required to run an operation to the scale of Bloomsbury's.
Agritourist farms like Bloomsbury's must carry licensing to be able to offer alcoholic beverages and hot food to the public, and are overseen by the Health Inspector as well as Amusement Industry. They also carry various types of insurance protect them and visitors while enjoying one of the many installations on the farm.
Secretary Naig has special interest in value-added farms, such as the one owned and operated by the Petersen's, partly because of the creativity involved to bring in new streams of revenue, and partly because of tradition.
Jesse Petersen, the youngest Petersen and resident florist talks about one of the ways they do this is by having a direct-to- consumer approach when it comes to their specialty crop growing; notably the 3 acres currently dedicated to the Zennias that will be available by the bucketfull for their upcoming Wine and Flower festival.
Pulling up to the end of the tour, Secretary Naig and the Petersen's talked about partnering with local breweries-exchanging corn crops for specialty beer, sharing ideas with competitors and locally sourcing as many products as possible as the main ways they stay riding the higher tides of the ever unpredictable industry.
Secretary Naig offered some hope to smaller operations by sharing new legislation passed allowing for different grants available in the Choose Iowa Grant Program, which exists to "identify, evaluate and financially support programs that add value to agricultural products, enable new technologies, and support alternative marketing strategies."